Elvis Presley‘s “Bossa Nova Baby” is one of his more well-remembered 1960s hits, but was the end of Elvis’ peak era. A somewhat similar Frank Sinatra song blew it out of the water. One of the writers of “Bossa Nova Baby” wasn’t a huge Elvis fan at first.

Elvis Presley’s ‘Bossa Nova Baby’ started a bad 5 year stretch for Elvis

Elvis produced more hits than nearly every other artist who ever lived. However, his career hit a big slump that lasted five-and-a-half years. According to The Billboard Book of Number 1 Hits, “Bossa Nova Baby” reached the top 10 near the end of 1963. Between then and 1969, Elvis didn’t have a single top 10 hit, with the exception of a cover of Darrell Glenn’s “Crying in the Chapel.”

That was a dark period for Elvis. While he produced some classics during that time period, such as “Viva Las Vegas” and “How Great Thou Art,” he embarrassed himself over and over again. Tracks like “Do the Clam,” “Your Time Hasn’t Come Yet Baby,” “He’s Your Uncle, Not Your Dad” lack any dignity.

Frank Sinatra was better at making bossa nova than Elvis Presley

Considering “Bossa Nova Baby” was Elvis’ temporary farewell to the limelight, it should have been a much better song. The track isn’t one of Elvis’ gems. It’s a dance song that lacks the requisite energy.

Bossa nova penetrated the mainstream in the United States around that time, so it makes sense that Elvis jumped on this trend. However, other American singers did a much better job doing the same thing. Frank and Nancy Sinatra released a bossa nova duet called “Somethin’ Stupid.” While Frank’s decision to perform a love song with his daughter was beyond questionable, the song itself is great. It has beautiful lyrics and it masterfully fuses bossa nova, jazz, and 1960s radio pop. If only Elvis produced a bossa nova hit of that quality.

What a writer of ‘Bossa Nova Baby’ thought of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll at 1st

“Bossa Nova Baby” was co-written by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller. During a 2006 interview with Elvis Information Network, Leiber revealed he was not originally impressed by the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. “The first time I heard Elvis, I was up at the Atlantic Records offices with [record producers] Ahmet Ertegun and Jerry Wexler,” he said. “They played one of Elvis’ Sun Records sides — I think it was ‘That’s All Right, Mama.’ Ahmet, puffing on a cigarette, said, ‘What do you think, man?’ And I said, ‘I think it’s pretty good.’ Ahmet said, ‘Is that all you think, that’s it’s just pretty good?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I think he’s pretty good. He’s not the best country singer I’ve ever heard.’

“Wexler said, ‘Elvis Presley is not considered a country singer. Sam Phillips wants 25 grand for his contract. Do you think he’s worth it?'” Leiber recalled. “Ahmet said, ‘Yeah, I think so.’ At that moment, [executive] Miriam Abramson walked in and said, ‘Are you kidding? Are you kidding? What do mean $25,0000?'”

A later Elvis song impressed Leiber. “Elvis did a good rendition of ‘Bossa Nova Baby,'” he said. “I liked it a lot. It was right. It was ‘spot on,’ as they say in Liverpool.”

“Bossa Nova Baby” was the end of an era and the ’68 Comeback Special started a new one.