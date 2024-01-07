Priscilla Presley attended 1 of Elvis' shows after their divorce. Here's what he had to say about her new boyfriend

After her divorce, Priscilla Presley attended one of Elvis Presley’s shows. She brought their daughter, Lisa Marie, and watched her ex-husband perform. Immediately, she could tell something wasn’t right. He went on rambling tangents throughout the show, including one about her new boyfriend, Mike Stone.

Elvis Presley insulted Priscilla Presley’s new boyfriend, Mike Stone

At the end of Priscilla and Elvis’ marriage, she began an affair with Stone. They officially started dating after she and Elvis separated. At the concert Priscilla attended, her ex-husband began discussing their divorce.

“Our divorce came about not because of another man or another woman but because of the circumstances involving my career,” he said, per the book Careless Love: The Unmaking of Elvis Presley by Peter Guralnick. “I was traveling too much. I was gone too much. And it was — it was just an agreement that I didn’t think was fair to her, ’cause I was gone so much and everything.”

Mike Stone and Priscilla Presley | Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Images

In a noticeably slurred speech, Elvis began talking about his divorce settlement and the Stutz car he owned. He used this as an opportunity to insult Stone.

“It’s not a car, it’s a Stutz — No, wheeew, God help me, no, it’s called a stud — a Stutz,” he said. “And she likes the stud. She likes the Stutz. Mike Stone ain’t no stud — so forget it. She likes the Stutz and — so I’m going to give her the Stutz and she can give me the Rolls, okay? But I wish [Mike Stone] was a stud, you know. He’s a … nice guy.”

Priscilla Presley found Elvis Presley’s outburst concerning

Priscilla watched this outburst from the audience, where she sat with Lisa Marie and Elvis’ new girlfriend, Sheila Ryan. She found Elvis’ emotional state to be concerning. He usually used music as a way to get his emotions out. During this concert, though, he told the audience everything.

“I was in shock,” she said. “Because [in the past] he would never, ever let on to the audience what his emotions were. You know, singing was always his way of venting his emotions, how he felt about something — and he’d get onstage and sing his heart out … This was [so] out of character, for someone who had so much pride, you know — everything he was against, he was displaying. It was like watching a different person.”

The musician threatened to kill Mike Stone

Elvis claimed he thought Stone was a “nice guy,” but he despised the other man. During one extended, violent outburst, he threatened to have Stone killed.

Elvis Presley | Fotos International/Archive Photos/Getty Images

“There is too much pain in me, and he did it. Do you hear me? I am right. You know I’m right. Mike Stone [must] die,” Elvis said. “You will do it for me — kill the sonofab****, Sonny, I can count on you. I know I can … He has no right to live.”

Ultimately, Elvis did not follow through with his plans to murder Stone.