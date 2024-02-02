The King of Rock and Roll was ready to debut another spectacular costume, said his longtime costumer. It would have incorporated lasers.

Elvis Presley was to begin a new tour the day after his 1977 death. His longtime costume designer, Bill Belew, revealed the King of Rock and Roll readied to debut his most “spectacular” jumpsuit ever, and its prototype was ready when he learned of Presley’s passing.

Elvis Presley was readying the debut of a ‘spectacular’ laser suit

The King of Rock and Roll’s concerts were more than just music; they were an event. With each tour, Elvis Presley would try to incorporate the newest technology and over-the-top costumes to thrill audiences.

His longtime costume designer, Bill Belew, told Elvis Australia he was working on incorporating a new technology into Presley’s wardrobe in the late 1970s. He would wear the first laser jumpsuit.

He said, “Well, the last thing I was working on was called a laser suit. I had met an electrician who was into lasers.”

“And lasers at that point were still relatively new. Laser shows were becoming very big.”

“So, I designed what I thought would ultimately be the jewel suit. It was called the diamond suit. And, what we did, there were certain points, and it had huge stones that would tell him where he could puncture himself. And that’s where the laser would shoot.”

Bellew concluded of the spectacular wardrobe addition, “We had these strategically placed on the suit. It almost to the point where it was ready to be shown to him.”

“The morning I heard of his death, I was going to the studio because we were going to put it on the figure. And the electrician and I were going to test it. And that’s it.”

Elvis Presley’s jumpsuits were so important that they received a separate plane seat

To get Elvis Presley’s jumpsuits safely to their destinations, the outfits often took a separate seat on the plane next to the person delivering them. Belew explained the clothing often generated quite a stir on board.

Belew recalled when his assistant Nicky delivered Presley’s belt and cape to Hawaii for his televised special. The trip occurred in 1973 when Elvis recorded the satellite television special Aloha From Hawaii and wore the American Eagle jumpsuit.

“The airplane stewardess asked, ‘What is that in the seat beside you?’ And he said, ‘That’s Elvis Presley’s belt and cape. I’m delivering them to Hawaii for his special.'”

Belew continued, “A little bit later, Nicky said, ‘I hear this murmuring.’ And he said it’s the stewardess.”

“She had returned to ask, ‘Could I touch that?’ And he said, ‘Sure’. And she reaches down, and she said, ‘I touched Elvis’ cape.'”

Belew tended to use the color white to highlight Presley on-stage. He said it allowed the show lighting techs to “change the colors on him, whereas black would absorb all the color.”

In gratitude, Elvis made Bill Belew part of his inner circle with a special gift

Elvis Presley’s TCB necklace on display | Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Bill Belew worked with Elvis Presley from 1968 through his death in 1977. He designed some of his most iconic stage costumes, including his 68 Special Leather suit and jumpsuits.

For his dedication, Presley gave Belew a gift only members of his inner circle received. His shock was evident the day Presley handed him his own TCB necklace.

“I was absolutely amazed,” he admitted. “One day, I was up there, and we were discussing some wardrobe things. And he was, which he did most of the time, sitting on the floor in front of me as we were talking.”

Belew explained, “[Elvis] said, ‘I have a gift for you.’ He opened it up, and there was a TCB. And I just couldn’t believe it. I thought, gosh, I’m one of the guys now.” Really.”

Elvis Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977, without seeing the jumpsuit prototype. He was 42.