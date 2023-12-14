The King of Rock and Roll's granddaughter has a choice to make, will she allow fans to tour Elvis' private suite of rooms?

After Elvis Presley‘s 1977 death and when Graceland opened up for tours in 1982, Lisa Marie Presley mandated that no one could enter her father’s private suite of rooms upstairs. Upon Lisa Marie’s unexpected death in January 2023, Riley Keough took over the family estate. Will the home allow visitors to the secret rooms now that Elvis’ granddaughter is in charge?

Graceland’s upstairs remains off-limits to visitors, but for how long?

VP of Archives & Exhibits Angie Marchese, who has worked at Graceland since 1989, discussed the future of the historical home with Express. She shared details regarding Riley Keough’s takeover of the house and what visitors can expect in the future.

For over four decades, Graceland’s visitors have toured the downstairs areas of the home. Also on the tour are many other buildings on the property and several archival areas where fans can see personal Elvis moments.

However, it appears that the upstairs areas of Graceland will remain private for the immediate future. These rooms include Elvis’ bedroom, dressing room, bathroom, office, and Lisa Marie’s bedroom and bathroom.

Marchese revealed, “No. [Riley] knew how much it meant to Lisa and how important it was to her and her sisters. So that remains private, yeah. Unfortunately, [the upstairs won’t be opened to the public as] it still means a lot to them.”

Why did Lisa Marie want to keep Graceland’s upstairs a private space?

In a 2021 interview with Express, Lisa Marie Presley revealed why she intended to keep Elvis Presley’s private upstairs quarters off-limits to fans. It was as much to preserve her father’s memory as it was to stop fans’ macabre interest in seeing where he died.

“Nothing has been touched. It’s exactly the same. There was a whole life in that house,” Lisa Marie admitted. “It’s a beautiful sadness. It’s either really painful or it’s very comforting – it goes either way.”

“The carpet is the same. My room is exactly the same. Nothing has been touched,” she added.

“Upstairs, which has never been open to the public, is my room and his room, next to each other, and an attic. It’s pretty creepy. It’s a shrine, but it’s very comforting for me.”

In the interview, Lisa Marie admitted that she enjoyed venturing upstairs to look at Elvis’ favorite things. These included all the books, videotapes, records, and other personal items essential to the King of Rock and Roll that she didn’t want disturbed or touched during tours.

Graceland has many ways fans can get closer to Elvis Presley without venturing upstairs

Elvis Presley poses in front of his Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee | Bettmann/Getty Images

Elvis Presley’s fans can feel close to the King of Rock and Roll without touring his private upstairs rooms. The grounds of the Memphis, Tennessee, mansion allow fans to explore how Elvis lived, played, and worked.

The Graceland tour includes the living room, Vernon and Gladys Presley’s bedroom, the kitchen, the TV room, and the pool room. Also on the tour are the Jungle Room, Vernon’s office, the Trophy and Racquetball Buildings, and Meditation Garden.

The Meditation Garden is where the Presley family is buried. Laid to rest in the area are Elvis, his father, Vernon, mother Gladys, grandmother Minnie Mae, grandson Benjamin Keough, and Elvis’ daughter, Lisa Marie.

Presley’s primary suite on the second floor of Graceland was his most private refuge. Only his closest confidantes were allowed in the rooms.

On Aug. 16, 1977, Elvis Presley’s lifeless body was found in his bathroom. He was just 42 years old.