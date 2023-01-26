Elvis Presley Once Shocked Fans by Dropping a Loaded Gun Onstage

Elvis Presley fans knew they could expect a night to remember when seeing the king of rock and roll live. However, they were likely unprepared when, in a freak accident, Elvis dropped a loaded gun on-stage during a concert, and it slid near his rhythm guitarist’s feet.

Elvis Presley was an avid gun collector

Reportedly Elvis owned 32 handguns, reported Outsider. Presley owned 32 pistols, one shotgun, and a machine gun. His interest in firearms peaked in the 1970s. He stored many of these guns at Graceland, his Memphis, TN home.

During this period, he stepped up his purchasing of guns, sometimes buying dozens at a time. He kept some and gave others to friends and even strangers.

Elvis reportedly felt the need to protect himself, particularly after the murders of Sharon Tate and four others at home near his California estate in Aug. 1969. During this period, he also stopped walking through the crowds at his shows and received death threats linked to upcoming concerts. However, many fans didn’t know that Elvis regularly carried a gun on stage after an anonymous phone call had warned of a plot to kidnap him.

“If anyone fired at him, he intended to shoot back, and if he was killed, he had ordered his bodyguards to shoot the assassin before the police moved in. ‘I don’t want anyone to become famous for shooting Elvis Presley,’” biographer Chris Hutchins said to Express.

Elvis Presley once dropped a loaded gun on-stage

For a time, Elvis carried a 25-caliber semi-automatic pistol. Presley had the small weapon for a time in his boot when he performed on-stage in Las Vegas. However, during one performance, the gun fell out of his footwear and slid across the floor, reported Express.

This shocking moment came on the heels of one of Elvis’ legendary, energetic dances. During live concert moments, Elvis danced enthusiastically. These dances allowed the weapon to dislodge from his boot. The live gun landed at the feet of the singer’s rhythm guitarist, John Wilkinson.

Express reported that Elvis’ bodyguard, Sam Thompson, said John “did not like guns” at all and had to sneak on stage to pick it up during the set. After that moment, Presley got rid of the weapon, claiming it was too small for him.

However, this wasn’t the only time the king of rock and roll’s guns mistakenly fell out of hiding

In a separate incident, Elvis was set to perform in New York State. Despite being warned by his manager Col. Tom Parker not to bring any firearms onboard the plane, Elvis packed two small guns into the waistband of his karate outfit.

Express reported that Elvis exited his before making his way down the portable stairs from the plane’s doors. However, when the entertainer stepped off the plane, two semi-automatic Colt pistols fell from his waistband and bounced down the stairs in full view of fans. However, Elvis didn’t get in trouble with nearby law enforcement officials, who reportedly handed him back his weapons.