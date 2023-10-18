Meat Loaf's "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad" was desperately written as an Elvis Presley tribute. "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad" changed Meat Loaf's life.

Some classic rock stars managed to influence nearly every rocker who came after them. One of Elvis Presley’s songs inspired Meat Loaf’s “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad.” In fact, “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” tune took some of Elvis’ lyrics and made them a lot darker. The song went on to change Meat Loaf’s life.

Meat Loaf’s ‘Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad’ was desperately written as an Elvis Presley tribute

Jim Steinman was a songwriter who wrote big, dramatic power ballads such as Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and Celine Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me.” He also worked on Meat Loaf’s two most famous albums: Bat Out of Hell and Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell. In an interview on JimSteinman.com, Steinmen discussed the conception of “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad.”

“‘Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad’ began with the lyrical idea,” he said. “It began with a really good friend of mine, who’s now married to my best friend from school, a woman named Amy Kennedy.

“When I was complaining that no one wanted to sign us and no one seemed to like the music, [she said], ‘Well, it’s so complicated. Why don’t you write something simple?'” Steinman recalled. “And the oldies station in the other room or something and they were playing Elvis’ ‘I Want You, I Need You, I Love You,’ which is a very simple song. She said, ‘Why don’t you write something like that?’ I said, ‘We’ll, I’ll try.'”

Jim Steinman said he had to ‘twist’ Elvis Presley’s lyrics

Steinman didn’t follow his blueprint too closely when coming up with a new set of lyrics. “I went home and the best I could do was, ‘I want you / I need you / But there ain’t no way I’m ever going to love you / Don’t be sad / Two out of three ain’t bad,'” he recalled. “And still had to twist it around a bit.”

People at Meat Loaf’s record label complained that Bat Out of Hell had no songs that would make good singles. Steinman admitted that was true, as so many songs on the album were lengthy. In response, he started writing “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad.” To complete the track, he drew inspiration from 1950s country musicians such as Patsy Cline and Hank Williams. Steinman loved that era of country music because it was so “dusty” and “dark.”

How ‘Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad’ changed everything for a burgeoning rock star

According to a 2021 article Meat Loaf wrote for Rolling Stone, “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” helped his career take off. A programmer named Sandy Beach from Buffalo, New York, played the song because it mentions a “sandy beach.” From there, Meat Loaf got to perform on Saturday Night Live, and that catapulted Bat Out of Hell into the stratosphere.

Meat Loaf looked back on his partnership with Steinman fondly. He felt they were incredibly in sync. He also praised Steinman for his generosity.

“Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” changed Meat Loaf’s life for the better, and it wouldn’t be the same without an Elvis song.