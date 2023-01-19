‘Emily in Paris’: Did Lily Collins Really Cut Her Bangs in Season 3?

Emily in Paris continues to surprise with its increasing following and impressive streaming numbers. The third season of the controversial show hit Netflix on Dec. 21, 2022, and fans can’t wait for another. The characters in the series underwent several fundamental changes, with the protagonist losing her job and getting it back, finding love, then losing it, and cutting her hair on a whim in front of her mirror. So, did Lily Collins really cut her bangs in Season 3?

Emily cut her bangs while in a drunken stupor

Season 3 has taken Emily on a wild rollercoaster. For starters, her inability to make up her mind about her career put her out of a job after she was caught double-dipping between Sylvie’s Agence Grateau and Madeline’s Savoir.

Secondly, Alfie returned to Paris and didn’t tell her for a while. Although they reunited, he broke up with her again after Camille’s revelation of their agreement about dating Gabriel. Ever the optimistic one, Emily has taken life’s trials in good faith, even embracing unemployment.

However, we all have our breaking points; for Emily, the change she needed came through a haircut. In one episode, Emily has a nervous breakdown, reaches for the scissors, and ends up cutting her hair, causing a hair faux pas.

Emily tries to convince herself and others that cutting her hair is the best decision, telling herself in front of the mirror that it’s a Parisian thing. However, Mindy calls Emily’s new hairstyle “trauma bangs” because she cut her hair at a tumultuous point in her life.

Lily Collins had a haircut in between seasons that seeped into the show

Lily Collins’ hairstyle mainly had not been a considerable part of the storyline, and while she occasionally accessorized, it never made it into the conversation. For the better part of the series, the star had darker hair, but the third season sees her character spotting much lighter hair with gorgeous bangs.

Contrary to the show’s indication, Collins didn’t give herself a haircut drunkenly. On the contrary, she went to a renowned hairstylist, Gregory Russell, who gave the star her first bangs and made sure to document every minute of the process.

Sharing on Instagram, Collins wrote, “Not exactly trauma bangs. Unlike Emily, I didn’t cut these myself.” In an interview with Good Morning America, Collins revealed that the hairdo was an intentional choice on her end.

“You know, it was actually a life choice that I chose last year when I was promoting Season 2. I’ve always wanted them, but it takes a lot to take the plunge,” she told the hosts. The actor shared that after getting the hairstyle, she pleaded with the show creator Darren Star and director Andrew Fleming to let her keep them because “Emily needs a bit of a French shift.”

Collins said the showrunners allowed her to keep the bangs, deciding to work them into the storyline by letting Emily cut them herself on a whim. Emily’s self-administered haircut is messy and ragged, but the pieces of hair she cuts are part of a wig that was used in place of Collins’ real hair to give her character the release she needs through the cut.

When does ‘Emily in Paris’ return?

Lily Collins at the ‘Emily in Paris’ French Consulate Red Carpet | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix

Netflix double-renewed Emily in Paris in January 2022, and production for the third season started in June. Season 4 is currently in development, but there has been no information about when it will return.

However, according to Variety, seasons 3 and 4 were filmed in succession, meaning the show may return earlier than its usual holiday season drop, with most of the cast, including Alfie, set to return.