‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3: Emily Should Have Been Unemployed Longer

Emily in Paris is in full gear on Netflix after its season 3 debut on 21st December. The new season sees Emily enjoying her “funemployment” after losing her jobs in Paris and Chicago. While Emily filled her days with plenty of tourist destinations and other activities, she was back at work quickly and centering her career again.

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper | Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from Emily in Paris season 3.]

Emily lost her job after pulling double duty

Emily’s arrival in France was plagued with indifference from her coworkers. She didn’t speak French when she arrived and wasn’t the first choice for the position, having only taken over from Kate Walsh’s Madeline after she found out she was pregnant.

However, as the show progressed, Emily began planting roots, and by the time the second season wrapped up, she had become a somewhat permanent fixture at her French workplace. Her newfound love for Paris posed a problem when Madeline asked her to return to Savoir.

She faced a dilemma because she worked hard to forge good relationships with her French colleagues but didn’t want to disappoint her mentor Madeline.

When season three starts, Emily begins pulling double duty working for Madeline and Sylvie, as she can’t decide whether to stay with Savoir or join Sylvie’s Agence Grateau. When Madeline and Sylvie learn that Emily has been working for both of them, they fire her and effectively start her funemployment.

At first, things go great for her as she goes back to her influencer roots. Emily takes up influencing, live-streaming her daily life, hashtagging everything, and updating her fans and followers.

Emily was unemployed for too short a time

Emily has worked for Savoir for months and its parent company for years, and that’s the world she thrives in most. However, she took unemployment in good stride and has embraced her Paris to-do list before waitressing for Gabriel.

While Emily spent her time exploring, she still rushed back to work by jumping in at Gabriel’s restaurant. It’s noted many times throughout the series that the French don’t live to work in the way Emily seems to, and instead of soaking in her free time, Emily chooses to fill every minute with as much as she can.

Be it tourist destinations or waitressing, Emily didn’t truly take time to pause and savor her time with her friends and herself, which could have allowed her to gain more appreciation for the life-first French culture she lives in.

What to expect from season 4 of ‘Emily in Paris’?

Season three’s finale ends with Camille revealing to Gabriel — at the altar! — the pact she and Emily made not to date Gabriel when Camille had planned the whole time to get Gabriel back once she figured out how to keep Emily away from him.

Camille’s bombshell at her failed wedding to Gabriel came with a confession that she could tell Gabriel was still in love with Emily and it was clear Emily felt the same way, and that she couldn’t marry him when he was in love with someone else. This revelation also pushed Alfie to tearfully tell Emily he was done and couldn’t be someone’s second choice.

It’s unclear where things will go from there, as Camille is pregnant with Gabriel’s child, so the two will be connected for life if she decides to have the baby, even if they aren’t together. Emily and Gabriel have finally acknowledged their feelings for each other, and with the two of them single, it’s possible they might finally get together, even though it will only get more complicated from here.