What’s the most fun thing about watching your favorite TV show? Often, a character’s clothes tell part of the story — and this is especially true for the stars in Emily in Paris. The series may not be a perfect reflection of the French “experience,” but its abundance of visually appealing content has made it a surprise smash hit for Netflix.

Aside from the great chemistry between the actors, the show’s real star is fashion, for better or worse. And for Season 3, which premiered on 21st December, costume designer Marylin Fitoussi replaces industry legend Patricia Field and gives our favorite French crew a new look.

What happens in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3?

Lily Collins attends the ‘Emily In Paris’ French Consulate Red Carpet I Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix

Season 3 of Emily in Paris begins right where Season 2 left off. Emily Cooper’s life is at a pivotal crossroads, a year after she uprooted from Chicago to Paris in pursuit of her dream job. She has to decide whether to remain in Paris and join Sylvie at her new firm, or return to Chicago with Savoir. Adding insult to injury, Emily found out that Gabriel had reconciled with Camille, leading her to wonder if she and Alfie had any future together at all.

Emily—despite loving the challenges and unexpected turns that life in Paris affords—must decide where her allegiance lies at work and in her love life, and most importantly, what those choices would entail for her future in France. That is to say, there is a great deal of drama.

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 featured over 14,000 costume pieces

Season 3 of Emily in Paris has an abundance of high fashion, avant-garde, and otherwise quirky outfits, just like previous seasons. Marylin Fitoussi, the Emily in Paris head costume designer, spoke with People about the show’s elevated wardrobe, saying, “I think that this season I had an even greater freedom. We have listed 14,000 pieces. I think that on Lily, we did about 43 looks.”

Fitoussi mentioned the fun they had experimenting with Emily’s wardrobe in Season 3, saying, “We always have to show something new to push the limits of what we can do.” She also said that they mixed “vintage items with contemporary pieces” to give the show a “Parisian tone and touch” while still showing Emily’s “irreverent” personality.

The costume department not only had thousands of options to choose from for Season 3, but many of the clothes were purchased at secondhand stores. Actor William Abadie, who plays Antoine Lambert on Emily in Paris, interpreted the choice as a reflection of the times, explaining that the show’s new designers also source vintage and antique pieces from thrift stores.

Fan reaction to ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3

Starting season 3 of Emily in Paris swearing I will never watch it again, not one more brain-dumbing second, knowing full well I’ll be back for season 4 pic.twitter.com/2dcPCHeOMj — Poorna Bell (@poornabell) December 25, 2022

After the December 21, 2022, Netflix premiere of Season 3 of Emily in Paris, viewers took to Twitter to discuss their mixed feelings about the American drama. At first, many people were just enjoying the escapism that comes with an Emily in Paris marathon, which is pretty much a must-see during the holiday season.

Many viewers who committed to watching the entire season in one sitting were surprised by the writers’ decisions in the third season. One Twitter user pointed out that viewers were unimpressed with Emily’s wardrobe choices, which seemed to be stuck in 2012.

Viewers also disagreed about who should have been Emily’s endgame—with fans either being team Alfie or team Gabriel. Regardless of which team you are, we can’t wait for Emily in Paris Season 4 which as of right now, has no official release date. However, if the premiere dates of Seasons 2 and 3 are any indication, Season 4 episodes could show up on Netflix in December 2023, just in time for the holidays.