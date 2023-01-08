‘Emily in Paris’: Sylvie Grateau, aka Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Shares Her Minimalist French Beauty Routine and Why She Doesn’t Own a TV

Since 2020, Netflix’s hit series Emily in Paris has introduced international viewers to several French actors. One notable example is Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Sylvie Grateau.

When on the screen, Leroy-Beaulieu is an example of effortless beauty. The 59-year-old recently opened up about her beauty secrets.

‘Emily in Paris’ star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu has a minimal beauty routine

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu at Netflix’s Emily In Paris‘s advance screening | Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Leroy-Beaulieu does not believe in putting on layers of makeup to feel beautiful. The Emily in Paris actor shared that she focuses the most on skincare, and makeup is not always a part of her daily life.

“When I was a kid and a teenager, my grandmother would take me every two or three months to this old French beauty store,” she told Marie Claire. “They did beautiful facials and had beautiful skincare. My grandmother taught me to take care of my skin. She was always interested in putting on a good cream and not necessarily makeup. That was her transmission to me.”

Leroy-Beaulieu added, “And in real life, I don’t wear makeup. I always put my skin on vacation when I’m not shooting. I think it’s better for the skin to breathe. My grandmother had beautiful skin. My mother had beautiful skin. And I’m lucky enough to have their good genes.”

Additionally, the 59-year-old actor does not believe in wearing much makeup as she ages. She explained, “I also think that as you age, makeup makes you look older. When your face changes, it’s better to just calm down on the paint. When you’re younger, you can put a lot of stuff on your face, and it looks nice, and it’s fun, but when you get older? I don’t think it looks good.”

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu does not wear sunscreen

Forget Lily Collins — Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu’s character is the real #EmilyinParis style icon https://t.co/GHPADVGYcJ — Times Culture (@timesculture) January 4, 2023

Even though many people often use sunscreen as a regular part of their beauty routine, Leroy-Beaulieu does not use sunscreen.

“I was raised in Italy where we’re taught since we were kids never to be in the sun at certain hours,” Leroy-Beaulieu told Glamour. “At 12 o’clock, you get out of the sun until 4, and never stay in the sun during those hours. But I’ve never treated the sun as my enemy. It’s good. It’s your vitamin D. It’s joyful; it’s happy. While I don’t wear sunscreen, I do wear a hat and sunglasses. Or I’m in the shade.”

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu does not own a TV

Leroy-Beaulieu also likes to keep things simple in her home. Before bed, she relaxes with a book and shared that she does not own a TV.

“Reading is the best way to calm me down,” she revealed to Marie Claire. “I love to get into a book. I don’t watch television — I don’t even have a television. I haven’t had one for 15 years and I’m super happy. I don’t like to have it in my house. I can watch movies or series on my computer.”