‘Emily in Paris’: 5 of the Netflix Show’s Cringiest Moments

People have some pretty big feelings about the Netflix show Emily in Paris. Now in the filming stages of its fourth season, the show has received moderate amounts of praise and amassed a cult following — but it has also been subject to some serious backlash. In fact, it seems to be a show that many viewers love to hate.

What is ‘Emily in Paris’ about?

The general plot of Emily in Paris is certainly harmless enough. Emily Cooper is an American college grad in her twenties who hails from Chicago and moves to Paris for an irresistible job offer. She is tasked with bringing an American perspective and social media presence to a French marketing firm while navigating all the cultural clashes of her new Parisian life.

But immediately after the first episode aired, the critics came out in full force. The general consensus was that it was not a good look for Emily to move to Paris without knowing one bit of French, and that she came across as arrogant and naive at the same time. And the show has had more than its share of cringy moments ever since.

5 of the most cringy moments on ‘Emily in Paris’

When Emily slept with Timothée… and then learned he was only 17.

Emily is in her late twenties, so she is horrified to learn from Timothée’s sister that he is only 17… the day after she’d had sex with him. Of course, it was an honest mistake, but the scene was still pretty horrifying, and viewers felt the secondhand embarrassment.

When Timothée‘s mother asked Emily if her son was good in bed.

As if the “sex with a minor” situation couldn’t get any worse, Timothée’s mother asked Emily if her son was a good lover and said she “worried about him.” Yikes!

The creepy way Antoine acted around Emily in the beginning.

First, Antoine told Emily that his company’s perfume smelled like “expensive sex” on her. The scene was meant to be flirty, but it came off as creepy to most viewers. Later, Antoine gave Emily lingerie, which is inappropriate in any country. Of course, Antoine is having an affair with Emily’s boss, Sylvie, so it isn’t surprising.

The extremely rude conversation between Emily and Judith as they discussed their disdain for the French language at a restaurant.

The two lamented over the difficult and annoying French language while seated at a restaurant table, with Judith saying she sometimes longs to hear an “r” sound. Emily adds that it seems like the French can’t be bothered to let the sound come out of their mouths.

When Emily excitedly realizes that the menu is in English, Judith says “Oh honey, this is Ralph Lauren’s place. They’re not even allowed to speak French in here.” And Emily replies “What a relief.” It’s one thing to have private thoughts about missing home, but to complain about the French language in France isn’t very tasteful.

Emily’s monologue about how she was proud to be “basic.”

Emily claims that the world needs “basic bitches” like her and makes a few Gossip Girl references. That monologue was instantly panned by viewers for being cringy.



Cringy or not, Emily in Paris definitely has plenty of fans who are anxiously awaiting the next season and all the awkwardness that goes with it.