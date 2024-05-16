Emily Osment is set to appear in a 'Young Sheldon' spinoff based on Georgie and Mandy's marriage. In 'The Big Bang Theory,' Sheldon Cooper claims Georgie has been married multiple times. Osment thinks he married the same woman twice.

Young Sheldon fans are sad to say goodbye to the Cooper family on May 16. While there is a lot of emotion behind the much-anticipated series finale, it isn’t the end of the road for some cast members. Emily Osment and Montana Jordan are set to star in the spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. The Young Sheldon spinoff is set to premiere in the fall, but fans find the title curious. Emily Osment recently weighed in on the show’s title, suggesting Georgie and Mandy might marry each other more than once.

Emily Osment teases relationship drama in ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’

The title for the upcoming Young Sheldon spinoff caught some viewers by surprise. To be fair, it certainly is an interesting title, but it fits in perfectly with The Big Bang Theory universe. In the final episode of the series, Sheldon reveals that his brother’s ex-wife and his brother’s other ex-wife congratulated him. Sheldon also mentioned that Georgie had been married multiple times earlier in the series.

Emily Osment and Montana Jordan | Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic

Sheldon’s storytelling would suggest a predetermined endpoint for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, just like there was a predetermined endpoint for Young Sheldon. Emily Osment doesn’t think so. During a chat with TV Line, Osment teased fans about her character’s relationship with Georgie. She said, “I’m hoping that I’m the ex-wife and the new wife.” Osment went on to explain that people divorce and then get back together all the time, so it’s possible that is the case for Georgie and Mandy.

How common is it for divorced couples to get back together?

Osment has a point. While Sheldon Cooper mentions that his brother was married multiple times in The Big Bang Theory, he never names his sisters-in-law. Mandy and Georgie’s unconventional love story may include a couple of twists and turns.

It is not unheard of for people to get back together after a divorce. In fact, a fair number of divorced or separated couples end up reconciling. According to The New York Times, about 10% to 15% of separated couples get back together. They never follow through with divorce. Of the unions that end in divorce, 6% of couples find their way back to each other and marry again. That might seem like a small percentage, but it isn’t insignificant when you think about it. Georgie and Mandy certainly could be one of those couples.

Georgie and Mandy | Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

Fans will just need to wait to see how Georgie and Mandy’s love story unfolds. Thankfully, that wait isn’t too long. The Young Sheldon spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, will be a main part of CBS’ fall schedule. Several familiar faces from Young Sheldon are set to guest star.

Another new spinoff of The Big Bang Theory is also in the works. Chuck Lorre has said that the second spinoff is set to premiere on Max. However, he refuses to share additional information about the series and its premise. Max has yet to announce a title or release date for that project.