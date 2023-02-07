Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Gets Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend: ‘Casual Weekend’

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Mathers, known professionally as Hailie Jade, certainly has a reason to celebrate. The 27-year-old recently announced that she is officially engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Evan McClinton. Jade broke the news to her 3 million followers via an Instagram post. While the Just a Little Shady podcast host typically keeps her relationship under wraps, it seems that she couldn’t wait to share that she will soon be tying the knot.

Hailie Jade Mathers | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

A quick timeline of Hailie Jade’s relationship with her fiancé Evan McClinton

So how did Jade meet her husband-to-be? The pair are actually college sweethearts and met while attending Michigan State University. The pair began dating and Jade hard launched McClinton on her Instagram page back in December 2016. “Couldn’t have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side),” the social media influencer penned on Instagram. A few years later, Jade let her followers know that she and McClinton were still going strong despite keeping their relationship fairly quiet. “I rarely share my feed, but when I do I’m happy it’s with you,” she captioned a photo of her and her then-boyfriend.

The couple recently got engaged after years of dating

While Jade may be tight-lipped about her relationship, she let her fans know that she’d be going down the aisle soon. On February 4, 2023, McClinton popped the question on a rooftop bar. Jade shared photos of the festive occasion. The couple seemed joyful about taking the next step together and they popped champagne to celebrate the occasion. The podcast host also showed off her engagement ring, which features a simple gold band and a stunning diamond. “Casual weekend recap… 2.4.23 I love you @evanmcclintock11,” the bride-to-be captioned her Instagram post.

Has Eminem ever said anything about his daughter’s husband-to-be?

Naturally, fans of Jade couldn’t help but wonder how her father reacted to the news of her engagement. The daughter of Eminem, some wondered what the rapper thought of McClinton. But the “Lose Yourself” rapper seems to be taking a page out of his daughter’s book and respecting her decision to keep her relationship pretty private. However, back in 2020, he did briefly mention Jade’s fiancé while he was a guest on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson. “No babies,” Eminem shared when asked about Jade. “Just a boyfriend. She’s doing good. She’s made me proud for sure.”

Jade has chosen to keep her personal life private much like her dad, Eminem

It’s not surprising that Eminem seems to respect his daughter’s decision to keep her relationship relatively private. While he often named dropped Jade in his music, he fought hard to keep her out of the spotlight when she was growing up. There were very few public photos of Jade until she became an adult and decided to make her own Instagram page. And despite having a large following now, she’s still very particular about what she shares. However, we’re sure that Jade’s fans appreciate her sharing the news of her engagement with them.