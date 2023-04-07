Emma Stone Once Shared How Jennifer Lawrence Inspired Her to Do ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’

Emma Stone wasn’t completely sure she was ready to become a part of a new blockbuster Spider-Man franchise. While wrestling with her decision, she found inspiration from her good friend and confidante Jennifer Lawrence.

Emma Stone started her friendship with Jennifer Lawrence with a text

Emma Stone | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Stone and Lawrence originally came together through a mutual acquaintance. Both actors were friends with movie star Woody Harrelson. Stone would eventually ask her Zombieland co-star for Lawrence’s phone number. Eventually, Stone reached out to Lawrence through a text,

“I replied, ‘F*** off,’” Lawrence once told Vanity Fair. “And we’ve been really good friends ever since.”

The two would communicate with each other frequently through text messages before finally finding the time in their busy schedules to meet in person.

“I feel like it was our version of The Notebook — 365 texts,” Lawrence joked.

After the pair met, they managed to forge a close friendship that’s lasted to this day. The Hunger Games star explained what bonded the two together.

“We both really do love each other and care about each other as people, beyond being actors. I support her completely when it comes to work and I feel the same from her, but I know we’d be friends even if we didn’t do the same job,” Lawrence said.

How Jennifer Lawrence inspired Emma Stone to be in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’

By the time audiences saw Stone portray Gwen Stacey in The Amazing Spider-Man, Lawrence was already the face of an entire franchise. The young actor managed to expand her star-power even further by being the lead for The Hunger Games series.

However, Lawrence was always very open about how hard it was to accept the role in the first place. The Oscar-winner was even strongly considering turning the opportunity down at the time because of the amount of attention the role might give her.

Stone found herself in a similar crossroads when considering being a part of the rebooted Spider-Man franchise. When she heard about Lawrence’s own predicament with Hunger Games, she couldn’t help find it relatable to her own situation.

“I love Jennifer Lawrence and I watched a lot of her interviews for Hunger Games. It was kind of the same thing she was feeling,” she once told Access (via Digital Spy). “What scared me was the idea of, ‘What could happen to my life after doing something like this?’ But the part and the process outweighed that fear.”

Stone’s worries didn’t last long. She wasn’t going to let her fears get in the way of being in a once-in-a-lifetime series.



“It felt like a stupid reason to not be part of this – what might happen [and] how [my] life could change didn’t feel like enough of a reason to not play Gwen, not to get to be involved with this and not to get to act with Andrew [Garfield] or to get to tell the story in a different way,” Stone said.

Why Emma Stone was once jealous of Jennifer Lawrence

Stone may have felt a bit envious towards Lawrence earlier in her career. The Cruella star confided that Lawrence’s personality and talent threatened while she was still making a name for herself.

“She may not even know this,” Stone said. “But there was definitely a time early on when I was like ‘OH HEY MY EGO IS GOING NUTS SHE’S SO GREAT AND VIBRANT AND TALENTED I’M SCREWED I’LL NEVER WORK AGAIN GOODBYE YELLOW BRICK ROAD.”

But Stone soon realized that there wasn’t any need to compete with one of her best friends.

“Then I chilled the f*** out — and remembered we’re completely different and there is room for everyone, even if it’s an industry that doesn’t really seem to support that idea up front,” she said.