Emma Watson once shared that she went a bit wild with her co-star Ezra Miller back in their ‘Perks of Being a Wallflower’ days.

Emma Watson once worked alongside controversial star Ezra Miller in her 2012 picture Perks of Being a Wallflower. Years earlier, she opened up about her time collaborating with the actor before the scandals.

Emma Watson starred alongside Ezra Miller in ‘Perks of Being a Wallflower’

Watson first worked with Miller in the 2012 high school drama Perks of Being a Wallflower. The two portrayed a pair of charismatic teenagers mentoring another unpopular student played by Logan Lerman. At the time, the three actors bonded on set, which the film’s director Steve Chbosky predicted would happen.

“At our initial meeting, he said, ‘Okay, not only is this going to be one of the most important parts you play, you’re also going to have the summer of your life and meet some of your best friends.’ I thought, ‘That’s quite a claim. Who is this guy?’” Watson remembered in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Everything he said came true.”

The Harry Potter actor and her co-stars were able to make a trip to Pittsburgh a surprisingly entertaining experience. Particularly, Watson and Miller enjoyed wreaking havoc at the place they were staying at.

“But we stayed at a hotel where all our rooms were connected down one hallway, so Ezra and I opened the doors in between our rooms and we turned the ground floor of the hotel into something like a hippy commune,” Watson once told Telegraph. “By the end of the movie I was deliriously exhausted because we’d just stay up all night playing guitar and running around the hotel and generally causing carnage. I don’t know how we got away with as much as we did. A lot of barriers come down when you’re living together.”

Ezra Miller once asked Emma Watson advice about the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise

Miller and Watson would later also bond over the Harry Potter franchise. Watson was at the center of the wizard series for the vast majority of her formative years. Meanwhile, Miller was just dipping into that world after being cast in the prequel series Fantastic Beasts. After starring in the role, Miller immediately tried to contact Watson for help.

“Emma was the first person I called,” Miller once said according to UPI. “I think, usually, if you know someone who has worked with anyone who you are about to work with, it seems rational to check in and find out what you are plunging into. And, fortunately, when I called Emma, I was given good news. She told me what a magical experience it was for her.”

Watson supplied Miller with all the knowledge needed to handle the new Harry Potter series. She also told him what to expect from working with longtime Harry Potter director David Yates.

“But, particularly, she tried to prepare me for the wonder of David Yates and help me understand,” Miller said. ” I asked her…. I was like, ‘Yeah, I met him and he seems so kind and calm, but when you start shooting that must all fall apart and he’s yelling at department heads to get the job done, right?’ And she was like, ‘Actually, Ezra, no, he will remain that calm through the entire production.’ Which is true and an amazing thing.”

Fans tried to pull Emma Watson into Ezra Miller’s controversies

A lot has happened since the two actors’ worked together in Perks. Miller was the focus of many reported scandals that ranged from burglary and violence to accusations of grooming. According to Gamerant, many familiar with Watson’s history with Miller felt The Bling Ring star should’ve spoken up about her former co-star.

“Emma Watson: who always has an opinion about anyone she doesn’t agree with is SILENT on her friend. Harry Potter ‘star’ Ezra Miller has been arrested many times for assault on women. Here are some pics of him assaulting a WOMAN and Emma Watson stays silent,” one fan wrote.

Other fans agreed with the sentiment. On the other side, however, were those who felt Watson had no obligation to mention someone she hadn’t worked with in years.

“Women are not obliged to give up their time to comment on the behavior of badly behaved people.” another fan wrote. “Especially those they have no connection to. Rather than hound Emma Watson, why not ask Ezra Miller why they behave like they do?”