Emma Watson Rewrote Hermione’s Lines: ‘She Wouldn’t Say That’

Emma Watson has always felt a deep synergy with Hermione Granger. In fact, the actor shared that it was sometimes difficult to tell where she ended, and the bright witch began. Watson has always had a fair bit in common with her Harry Potter character. Both are intelligent, both are voracious readers, and both seem to be fairly practical in nature.

‘Harry potter’ alum Emma Watson | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Emma Watson knew she was destined to play Hermione Granger

Of course, there were times when both Watson and Hermione threw practicality to the wind. The Beauty and the Beast star certainly seemed to do this when she was auditioning for the Harry Potter movies. Despite the fact that the odds were completely stacked against her, Watson always felt the role of Hermione belonged to her. Her similarities with the witch made her completley sure that she was right person to bring Hermione to life.

The ‘The Is the End’ actor did a deep dive into her famous ‘Harry Potter’ character

Obviously, Watson’s impulses were correct because she snagged the coveted role. While she was filming the eight Harry Potter movies, she discovered even more about her character. While shooting the third movie, the Brown University alum wrote a 16-page paper about her character. The paper detailed information about Hermione’s background, her time at Hogwarts, her thoughts, strengths, weaknesses, and more.

RELATED: Emma Watson Is Prepared for Future Work Due to the ‘Very Physical’ ‘Harry Potter’ Movies

Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint rewrote dialogue for their characters

Clearly, Watson had a handle on who Hermione was. Perhaps that’s why she felt confident enough to write dialogue for her character for the final two films. When Watson was presented with dialogue that she felt wasn’t true to Hermione, she took it upon herself to rewrite the lines for her character. The same held true for her Harry Potter co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint.

RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’: Emma Watson ‘Left Home’ at Age 10

“Well, actually, by the end, Dan, Rupert and I were rewriting our dialogue just because I would read something, and I would immediately say, ‘She wouldn’t say that.” Watson shared in a magazine interview. “And, you know having played her for 10 years, [screenwriter] Steve Kloves and [director] David [Yates] trusted in me enough, I guess, to give me the freedom to do that. I don’t think I’ll ever have that chance again, so it was nice.”

Watson’s personality is most similar to Hermione’s in the final two ‘Hary Potter’ movies

Of course, Watson didn’t just give Hermione some of her lines. She also gave quite a bit of her personality over to the witch. The multimillionaire has been candid about the fact that the Hermione fans see in the final two Harry Potter movies was pretty close to her personality at the time. Yates encouraged the actor to let go of her idea of the character of Hermione and just perform from the heart. The end result was a Hermione who was a bit more similar to Watson.

Clearly, Watson gave a lot of her time, energy, and self to her most famous character. And while there is no shortage of obsessed Potterheads, it’s clear she knows Hermione Granger better than most.

RELATED: Emma Watson Reveals the ‘Very Worst Men’ to Date