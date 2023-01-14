Emmy Rossum Was ‘Devastated’ Not to Land a Role in a Failed Superhero Reboot

Emmy Rossum is well-known as a performer. From her early work in The Phantom of the Opera to her popular role in Shameless, she’s got range. She’s even released albums, and in recent years, has expanded her resume to add the title of director. While Rossum has appeared in a number of high-profile movies, there are a few roles that she has missed out on over the years. Most notably, Rossum once revealed that she was “devastated” not to land a role in the 2015 Fantastic Four reboot.

Emmy Rossum admitted that she missed out on the role of Sue Storm in ‘Fantastic Four’

Emmy Rossum attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Rossum rose to prominence in the early 2000s, with roles in movies such as Songcatcher, Genius, and Nola. She got her big breakthrough in the 2003 movie Mystic River, which she followed up with a part in the action film The Day After Tomorrow. According to IMDb, Rossum received critical acclaim for her role as Christine in the 2004 film adaptation The Phantom of the Opera.

All throughout the early 2000s, Rossum continued to work in a wide variety of genres, from romance to drama. By 2015, she was eager to expand her range further, trying out for Sue Storm in the Fantastic Four reboot. She didn’t get the part, with actor Kate Mara snagging the coveted role. According to BuzzFeed, Rossum was “devastated” to not get the part, revealing that there was a disconnect with her audition. “I just didn’t hook into that character at all,” she shared. “I didn’t understand the dialogue, I couldn’t sell it, I was just like, ‘I don’t know what to do with my lines.'”

Other actors opened up about failing to land the role of Sue Storm

BuzzFeed notes that several other actors tried out for the part of Sue Storm, only to be disappointed. Reportedly, then-up-and-coming Australian actor Margot Robbie wanted the role, but “didn’t really resonate with the script.” With Mara in the role of Sue, Michael B. Jordan as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Miles Teller as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, expectations were high for the film — especially after the disappointing performance of the early 2000s Fantastic Four films.

Unfortunately, the 2015 Fantastic Four film bombed, with plans for a sequel summarily canceled. Currently, the 2015 film holds a 9% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an 18% audience score. Safe to say, none of the actors who auditioned for the film were too upset after it was released.

What’s next for the ‘Fantastic Four’ franchise?

Executives aren’t ready to give up on the Fantastic Four franchise just yet. Fans have long clamored for a successful film that explores the importance of these fabled comic-book characters. And in 2025, they might just get that. In May 2021, Marvel teased a Fantastic Four film. After a few months, more information came out, along with a release date of February 2025.

To date, the only possible cast member for the upcoming reboot is John Krasinski as Reed Richards. But it seems likely that as the film progresses in development, fans will start to learn more about other featured members of the cast. According to Screen Rant, this reboot could end up being the film that fans want, since it will come as part of Marvel’s Phase Six, and offer up a more action-focused story that doesn’t spotlight the origins of each of the Four.