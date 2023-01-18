Eric Braeden Says ‘Sex and Sports’ Are the ‘2 Best Pills in the World’

No matter how famous or successful they are, actors face an incredible amount of pressure. And naturally, some ways of managing that stress are better than others. The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden recently shared his secret to self-care. And he recommends two tools that are accessible to anyone, not just those working within the Hollywood system.

Eric Braeden has wowed soap opera fans for decades

Eric Braeden attends ‘The Young And The Restless’ Photocall as part of the 53rd Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 10, 2013 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. | Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic

Of course, Braeden’s fans know him best as Victor Newman. The actor has been playing that iconic character on The Young and the Restless for more than four decades. But both before and since his 1980 debut on that daytime soap opera, he maintained a versatile career that spans a wide variety of film and television projects.

Early on, the German-born Braeden mostly starred in war movies and TV shows. His first movie and TV projects were the 1961 film Operation Eichmann and TV’s Combat!, which ran from 1962 to 1964. He also appeared in guest roles on such beloved TV shows as The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Mission: Impossible, Hawaii Five-O, Gunsmoke, and Wonder Woman in the 1960s and 1970s.

Eric Braeden claims sex and sports help him control emotions

Braeden has always charted his own distinct path through Hollywood. But in a recent interview with fellow soap opera icon Maurice Benard (General Hospital) on his YouTube show State Of Mind with Maurice Benard, he divulged the secrets he uses to keep his emotions in check.

“Sports also taught me to control one’s emotions when you have to perform because then, whatever you do… You learn to really focus. And there’s no bulls**t. You perform that. … After sports, I relax. It’s the best pill in the world. Sex and sports. Best pills in the world. Drugs is all bulls**t. It’s all nonsense.”

Naturally, science largely backs up Braeden’s conclusion. Exercise and sexual activity are both known to relax the body. And it seems leaning on these more natural remedies rather than turning to medication has worked for the actor when it comes to managing rage and anxiety.

Eric Braeden also starred in 1 of the biggest movies of all time

Even though Braeden is certainly best known for his work on The Young and the Restless, the actor has an even more high-profile credit in his filmography. Although it’s a minor role in the grand scheme of things, Braeden does notably appear in the 1997 box office smash Titanic, which still stands among the highest-grossing movies of all time.

The actor plays John Jacob Astor IV opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in that James Cameron-directed film. In his interview with Benard, Braeden relates the experience of working on the film, his admiration for Cameron, and the tension of shooting Astor’s final moments.