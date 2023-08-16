Find out a few things that you probably didn't know about the King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley's grandchildren.

Even today, more than four decades after his death, Elvis Presley remains one of the most popular musicians of all time. Over the years, the public has not only been so fascinated with the King of Rock and Roll’s music but also his life off the stage as well as his family including the grandkids he never got to meet.

Here’s what we know about Elvis Presley’s grandchildren and what they’re up to today.

How many grandchildren did Elvis Presley have?

(L-R): Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood attend the Handprint Ceremony honoring Three Generations of Presley’s at TCL Chinese Theatre | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Elvis and his wife-at-the-time Priscilla Presley welcomed their only child, Lisa Marie Presley, on Feb. 1, 1968.

Lisa Marie married her first husband, musician Danny Keough, in 1988. They had two children together. Riley Keough was born on May 26th, 1989, followed by Benjamin Storm Keough on Oct. 21st, 1992.

In 2008, Lisa Marie has twin girls, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, with her fourth husband Michael Lockwood.

What we know about Elvis Presley’s grandchildren today

Elvis’ eldest granddaughter, Riley, followed in the king’s footsteps and got into the entertainment business.

After appearing in campaigns for Dior and Louis Vuitton, Riley traded in her modeling career to become an actor. She has since appeared in multiple films and TV shows including Mad Max: Fury Road, The Runaways, The Lodge, Magic Mike, The Good Doctor, The Girlfriend Experience, and Riverdale. Today, Riley has amassed a net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In 2015, Riley and stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen tied the knot. In August 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter, Tupelo Storm Smith-Petersen, via surrogate. Riley shared on social media that she can carry children but went with a surrogate because she has Lyme disease and was dealing with “autoimmune stuff.”

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, Riley Keough, posing for photos on the carpet as she attends ‘The Terminal List’ Los Angeles Premiere | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Elvis’ youngest granddaughters are fraternal twins. Elvis was a twin himself. However, his brother died at birth. Lisa Marie filed for divorce from their father in 2016 and a bitter custody battle soon followed. At one point, the children were placed in temporary care of their grandmother Priscilla. Lisa Marie and Michael Lockwood’s divorce was finalized on May 26, 2021. Harper and Finley had been regularly featured on their mother’s Instagram account since they were small.

Elvis’ only grandson managed to stay out of the spotlight most of his life. Benjamin reportedly had musical talent like his famous grandfather. On July 12, 2020, he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Following his death, his mom posted: “Please wait for me my love and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley.”

On Jan. 12, 2023, Lisa Marie suffered cardiac arrest at her home in California. She died from sequelae of a small bowel obstruction a short time later.