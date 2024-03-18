Jenelle Evans' love life has been rockier than you might remember. Since first appearing on 'Teen Mom 2' she's debuted several relatiosnhips and anounced multiple engagements.

Jenelle Evans’ relationship drama is currently front-page news. After six years of marriage, the former Teen Mom 2 star filed to legally separate from David Eason. While some fans want to believe Evans is ready to focus on her kids instead of a romantic relationship, not everyone is so sure things will work out. Jenelle has been in the public eye for many years, and there have been many tumultuous relationships along the way. We’ve collected all of the men Jenelle Evans has introduced as a love interest since first appearing on TV.

Fans first met Jenelle Evans when she was still in a relationship with Andrew Lewis

When fans first met Jenelle Evans in 16 and Pregnant, she was pregnant with her first child, Jace Evans. Jace’s father was her much older boyfriend, Andrew Lewis. He was featured on Jenelle’s episode. According to InTouch, Jenelle and Andrew Lewis dated for two years before ending their romance in 2009. While things were officially over in 2009, Anrew was largely absent through Jenelle’s pregnancy and Jace’s early life.

Jenelle Evans | MTV/YouTube

In her memoir, Jenelle Evans mused about the troubling aspects of the relationship. She pointed out the age difference, noting that she only recognized it as a problem much later. Lews is six years older than Evans. She was 16 when she learned she was pregnant. He was 22. Andrew has popped up occasionally in the years since he left Jenelle behind. He currently lives in New York, but little else is known about him.

Eventually, the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star moved on to Kieffer Delp

Kieffer Delp is something of a Teen Mom 2 legend. Keiffer appeared during the earliest seasons of the series as Jenelle’s on-again-off-again boyfriend. The duo first met at a party in 2010 and dated until 2012, when they finally seemed to call it quits for good.

Kieffer Delp | MTV/YouTube

Somewhere along the way, Keiffer and his green hoodie moved from North Carolina to Pennsylvania, where he was eventually arrested for operating a meth lab out of his basement. He served a lengthy sentence for the drug charge before being released. It is unclear where he is now.

After the breakup, she started dating Gary Head

In 2011, during one of her many breaks from Kieffer Delp, Jenelle introduced the world to Gary Head. The duo were first seen together in December 2011, and their relationship didn’t take long to get complicated. Regardless, Jenelle was adamant about making it work.

Jenelle and Gary announced their engagement in May 2012, just five months after making things official. The engagement was short-lived. She called it off a few months later after a nasty spat ended with Jenelle and Gary behind bars. They had a brief moment again in 2013, but it didn’t last.

Jenelle Evans was married to Courtland Rogers

It didn’t take long for Jenelle to rebound from Gary. By November 2012, just a few months after ending her engagement to Gary, she announced another engagement. This time, Jenelle introduced the world to Courtland Rogers. The couple was married in December 2012.

Again, things were not meant to last. They broke up in January 2013. Jenelle eventually filed for divorce in May 2013 and finalized the paperwork the following year. Courtland went on to welcome a child in 2017 with his girlfriend. Little is known about his current whereabouts.

She started dating Nathan Griffith a short time later

Jenelle jumped from Courtland Rogers directly to Nathan Griffith. She met the veteran on Tinder in June 2013. Things, once again, moved at warp speed. Jenelle and Nathan welcomed a son together exactly one year after they met and got engaged while on vacation six months after Kaiser Griffith was born.

Nathan Griffith | MTV/YouTube

By August 2015, Jenelle and Nathan had called off their engagement. Over the years, they’ve had varying levels of interaction. Nathan, however, has recently hit a rough spot. He has found himself in the news because of various legal issues. He has limited contact with Kaiser.

Jenelle Evans eventually married David Eason

Following the end of her engagement to Nathan Griffith, Jenelle went right back to the same fishing spot. She found David Eason on Tinder, too. The couple officially debuted their relationship in September 2015. The couple’s relationship was rocky from the start, but they kept trying to make it work.

They welcomed a child together before getting engaged in February 2017. They married in September 2017 and moved into a house together. The drama escalated. In their six-year marriage, dozens of 911 calls were placed from their home. There have been allegations of domestic violence, child abuse, and animal abuse. David was also allegedly threatening toward the Teen Mom 2 production crew and played a significant part in getting Jenelle axed from the series.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason | MTV/YouTube

While Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s relationship has always been rocky, she seems more serious than ever about leaving him behind. Earlier this month, Jenelle filed for a legal separation from Eason; it is the first step in a divorce proceeding in North Carolina.

She had a short-lived romance when they broke up, too

Jenelle and David’s separation is legal this time around, but it’s not the first time she’s left him behind. In 2019, Jenelle moved her kids out of North Carolina to escape Eason. While she spent some time in Tennessee with her kids, she also was looking for love. During her brief break from Eason, she jetted off to Boston to meet a “fan” for a little romance.

Jenelle Evans dated a man named Herbert Wilkinson during her break from Eason, but things never progressed into a relationship. Both Herbert and Jenelle opted to talk trash about each other on social media after their budding romance fizzled. She called him arrogant, while he suggested she was “socially awkward.” Herbert never appeared on Teen Mom 2 because he didn’t meet Jenelle until she was ousted from the show.