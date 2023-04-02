Expert Insists ‘Awkward’ Camilla Parker Bowles Has to ‘Upgrade’ Her Body Language in New Queen Role

King Charles III became Britain’s monarch upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. Also at that time Charles’ wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, became the queen consort. For years it was thought that Camilla would be referred to as “princess consort” when Charles ascended the throne. However, in February 2022, Queen Elizabeth asked the public to support the then-Duchess of Cornwall becoming Charles’ queen consort one day.

But in the months since she’s been in her new role, many royal watchers have pointed out that Camilla hasn’t exactly looked comfortable or confident alongside her husband. One body language expert who noticed this said Camilla has work to do and really needs to “upgrade” how she handles herself, especially in public settings.

Camilla Parker Bowles takes part in an address at Westminster Hall following Queen Elizabeth II’s death | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Body language expert says Camilla needs to ‘upgrade’ her status ‘from wife to queen’

Judi James, who is a body language expert and author of several books, analyzed some of the queen consort’s behavior and demeanor when she’s in public and opined that she has to “modify or change” her ways.

James told Express: “If Camilla is going to appear as a queen in her own right, rather than as Charles’ wife, she might need to become more assertive and less nervous at public events. She tends to struggle slightly with her hand gestures and she can be seen scanning with her eyes and fidgeting with tension when she is in between smiles.

“Regal appearances tend to call for sustained smiling and permanently confident body language but will Camilla step away from her more natural and authentic traits to have this kind of royal ‘glow-up’? By entering her role as queen in her 70s, Camilla is very unlikely to modify or change her current body language states, apart from during the most formal appearances, like her husband’s coronation.”

Prince William’s wife has already mastered what Camilla will have to

Kate Middleton smiles as she attends the Earthshot Prize 2021 in London | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

James added that “there are certain body language upgrades Camilla seems to be avoiding.”

According to James, one of the things she needs to work on is perfecting her royal smile. This is something other women in the family like the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) have mastered and it’s quite effective.

The expert noted that the queen consort has a “very warm eye-smile” but “complex” mouth smile.

James explained that in Camilla’s case her “lips are often pulled down at the corner and there is puckering to suggest a sense of modesty as well as a sense of humor. This creates a friendly smile but not the kind of professional ‘perfect’ smile that royal women tend to use.”

Camilla Parker Bowles in a carriage after jubilee service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II | Tom Hevezi – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Expert believes the queen consort ‘lacks social confidence’ as well

James has pointed out a few other times when Camilla appeared to “lack social confidence” and believes the queen consort needs to work on that as well.

One example the expert recalled was when Camilla was given a paper crown from a well-wisher during a walkabout and didn’t know how to react.

“Queen Camilla’s signals of ongoing awkwardness are visible in this moment,” James said. “Camilla clearly looked rather thrown by the sight of the paper crown and unable to join in the laughter about it or add to the fun. She lacks the kind of easy social confidence that will help her cope with what she seems to see as odd behavior.”

