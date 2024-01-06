At least one expert believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' brand hasn't suffered much as people think thanks to Prince Harry.

The previous year didn’t exactly go how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had hoped. After a promising start to 2023 with the Duke of Sussex’s autobiography Spare‘s record-breaking sales, things took a turn. The backlash following Harry’s memoir was fierce and gave late-night talk show hosts as well as other comedy writers plenty of material as they were mocked on South Park and Family Guy. Moreover, Meghan’s podcast was canceled by Spotify resulting in the couple losing a multi-million partnership with the platform before a company executive publicly labeled “f****** grifters.” And to cap off 2023, they landed on The Hollywood Reporter’s “Biggest Losers” list.

But at least one expert believes the prince and former Suits star’s brand is still strong because of what Harry doesn’t hold back anymore.

Body language expert believes what Harry does now keeps the Sussexes’ brand ‘strong’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the wheelchair basketball final during 2023 the Invictus Games | Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.” Now, Stanton is discussing the reason he thinks the Sussexes’ brand is still “strong” and it has to do with Prince Harry not being afraid to express how he feels which people respect.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Stanton said: “Meghan and Harry had a very interesting year in 2023. They had some highs and lows, but they still remain a strong brand … In terms of these two, they are quite different in respect of the other royals, because they aren’t completing royal engagements. But from a non-verbal perspective, we have definitely seen Harry develop a lot emotionally, certainly in the last year. He is far more willing to speak his mind, to be open and honest about how he feels.”

As for Meghan, Stanton added that she “remains super confident. However, I do feel that she will sometimes try to come across as very happy, but it doesn’t always seem that way. There are times where you can see her frustration shine through, whether it is with Harry or herself. Nevertheless, it’s clear that these two have great respect and support for each other.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala | Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

A source close to the Sussexes says this will be their ‘redemption year’

For anyone who doesn’t agree with Stanton and believes the Sussexes’ brand has suffered and isn’t strong at all anymore, a source close to the couple claims that the duke and duchess are in “high demand” at the moment. And they’re calling 2024 their “redemption year.”

“Harry and Meghan think 2024 will be the year of redemption — with Meghan apparently turning down offers of work left, right, and center and Harry also in extremely high demand,” the insider told US Weekly.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.