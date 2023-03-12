Expert Reveals Tensions Were High Between Meghan Markle and Other Royals Sophie, Kate, and Camilla Away From the Cameras After Queen’s Death

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6, 2023. If they do, many will be watching to see what type of reception they’ll get from Harry’s family following the release of their Netflix docuseries and the duke’s explosive memoir Spare.

One expert observed that everyone tried to appear cordial the last time they were in the U.K. But tensions were high between Harry’s wife and senior royals including the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton), Queen Consort Camilla, and the Duchess of Edinburgh (formerly Sophie, Countess of Wessex) following Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Here’s what that expert saw when cameras weren’t on the women.

Meghan Markle, Camilla Parker Bowles, Kate Middleton, and Sophie are seen during Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Expert could see tension between Meghan and the other ladies

Daily Mail editor Rebecca English spoke on the Palace Confidential podcast about the tensions when the royal family paid tribute to the late queen at Westminster Hall.

“A lot of what we saw happened off-camera because you weren’t allowed to pick up your cameras until they saw the coffin,” she said (per Express). “We had five to 10 minutes of just watching them. The body language was fascinating. You couldn’t help but notice the body language between the senior royals and Meghan from where we were standing. You could see that Camilla, Kate, and Sophie were together, and the body language was very comfortable between them.

“But then there was Meghan, and you could have almost fitted somebody else in that space. It spoke volumes. Even if you didn’t know what we all know that has happened over the past few years, you’d have turned up and thought, ‘that looks a bit odd; there’s something slightly wrong here.'”

Members of the royal family walk in a procession with the coffin of Queen Elizabeth as it arrives at Westminster Hall | Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex’s body language said a lot

English noted that the Duchess of Sussex’s body language inside the Hall was very telling.

“There was something self-consciously awkward about her posture, demonstrating the depth of the rift between herself and the rest of the royal family even if you happened upon them without any prior knowledge of the acrimony of the past four years,” English shared.

“Indeed, Meghan, who was holding black leather gloves, seemed so lost for something to do that at one point she rested her left hand in her pocket.”

Sophie and Meghan rode in the same car together

Sophie and and Meghan Markle driven in a car together during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II | Leon Neal/Getty Images

Meghan and Sophie had to ride in the same car together for Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state procession as well as the funeral. Royally Obsessed podcast co-host Rachel Bowie explained why Meghan was in a car with Sophie instead of Camilla or Kate.

“To see Sophie riding in the car with Meghan — I think a lot of people were confused as to why wouldn’t Kate and Meghan ride in the car together, but I think that obviously made sense as Kate’s next in line to the throne so she’d obviously ride with the Queen Consort, Camilla,” she said.

Bowie then praised Sophie for showing so much strength in the days following the queen’s death.

“From where I was I got the sense that … sometimes you have that one strong person in a family who’s kind of keeping everyone together. To me, it seemed like Sophie was that person. It was something that really stood out because it seemed that she really was very strong.”

