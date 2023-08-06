A psychic astrologer has described the Duchess of Sussex as having a "fiery" personality, while a body language expert is discussing the confidence she has underneath her "fake smiles."

It’s been a rough few months for Meghan Markle. After her multi-million deal with Spotify ended, one of the streaming platform’s executives labeled her and Prince Harry as “f****** grifters.” Then the fashion house Dior quickly refuted a claim that the duchess was going to be the new face of the luxury brand. On top of that, the couple’s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan was snubbed by Emmy voters.

Now, the former Suits star and her husband are said to be focusing on rebuilding their brand and are reportedly going to be working on separate projects. So while royal watchers wait to see what Meghan does next, a few experts are giving their take on her personality and what that could mean for her future.

Meghan Markle, who a psychic says is ‘fiery’ and body language expert says puts on ‘fake smiles,’ is seen arriving at the Woman Of Vision Awards | Raymond Hall/GC Images

Astrologer says Meghan is a ‘fiery’ person

As Meghan celebrated her birthday in early August, an astrologer read her chart and pointed out a few interesting finds and what that could mean for the duchess going forward with new ventures.

Inbaal Honigman is a celebrity psychic and astrologer who has been reading Tarot since the mid-90s. She has given predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPORT radio to name a few.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, Honigman shared: “Meghan Markle’s astrological chart provides many fascinating insights into her personality and life. She is a heady mix of determination and calm. The retired royal is both fiery and caring and has a great balance of the four classical elements Earth, Air, Fire, and Water.

“Her Sun sign is Leo. This makes her a strong and fiery person who stands on her own two feet. Leos are confident in themselves and also enjoy helping others find their inner strength. Meghan’s trademark determination is down to this Sun placement. Her Moon sign is Libra. The Moon points to her feminine qualities, and Libra is about balance.”

Meghan Markle meets members of the public on the long Walk at Windsor Castle after viewing flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth II | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Honigman continued: “Due to the actress’s Jupiter sign, she will soon replace [Spotify] with a similar or a better deal. The planet Jupiter rules luck and wealth, and in Meghan’s chart, Jupiter is in balanced Libra. Her finances always balance out, if one income goes, another arrives.”

Body language expert offers reason the duchess puts on ‘fake smiles’

Another expert also discussed some of Meghan’s personality traits that they’ve noticed.

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.” Stanton says that underneath the “fake smiles” and “inauthenticity” we sometimes see from Meghan, there is a “confident” woman. And something that will help her as she pursues solo projects without Harry is that confidence.

Meghan Markle attends the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino Stanton explained: “Meghan is an extremely confident woman … However, with Meghan we tend to see more moments of inauthenticity where she will put on a fake smile to mask any inner emotion — this could be seen as a protective gesture. Meghan, however, is undeniably confident and is very much the more confident person in her relationship with Harry.”

The expert added that the Duchess of Sussex gained even more confidence after she married her prince.

“So Meghan was a confident woman in her own right as an actress but obviously, she had to develop her own identity in terms of being a wife and mother,” Stanton said via Betfair Bingo. “Obviously, she would never have been attending royal events had she not been with Prince Harry, so I think she’s had to develop a whole new level of confidence.”

