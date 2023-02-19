Amrit Kapai and Nicholas Kouchoukos’ Family Karma wedding hung in the balance when Nicholas felt as though Amrit’s mother was trying to take over the celebration.

The last episode ended with Nicholas moving his mic and going alone to his hotel room after becoming frustrated with Amrit’s mother during dinner. Amrit felt as though he was stuck between what his parents and future husband wanted for the wedding.

Close friend Anisha Ramakrishna told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that she knew there was tension leading up to the ceremony. But she could understand both parties’ sides. “I knew there were issues and I knew there were quarrels happening as there are in any wedding planning process,” she recalled. “And to see it, I actually feel for both parties because I am the daughter of an Indian Auntie. So I get where they’re coming from because they are very hands-on.”

Amrit and Nicholas broke barriers on ‘Family Karma’

Anisha really empathized with Nicholas. “And then for Nicholas to be in our group. He’s the minority in our group. He is the only non-South Asian. So that’s got to be tough,” she said. “And to have all these cultures and traditions, he didn’t grow up with all of those things.”

“He has his own culture and his own traditions, and his family doesn’t want to be on camera,” she reflected. “And, being with someone who didn’t want to be on camera as well because of that, you’re on your own. So you don’t have that other person or that other group that is talking about how their side of the story is depicted because they’re not there.” Nicholas’ parents attended the wedding but did not want to be filmed.

“And so he’s kind of on his own,” Anisha said about Nicholas. “So I really feel for him, I feel for everybody because it’s not something that happens every day to have a mixed wedding as it is, and then to have it be a gay wedding that isn’t common.”

“And I just feel like they’re constantly breaking barriers on our show,” Anisha added about Amrit and Nicholas.

Nicholas faced engagement, cultures, and traditions … all at once

Nicholas is not the only non-South Asian partner in the group. Bali Chainani’s longtime boyfriend O’Malley Dreisbach has been in the group for years.

“With O’Malley, he’s been in the community,” Anisha explained. “He’s been exposed to a lot and I even wonder, I’m like, ‘How do you deal with all of this all the time?’ And he’s like, ‘You know, I love it. You guys are like my family.'”

“And, [Bali and O’Malley] have their life in Louisville and they have their life in Miami. And with Nicholas, I think everything happened all at once,” Anisha said. “Getting engaged, the cultures, the traditions. And I’ve been there. Like you visit your in-laws here and there, and then to actually live in the same city as them and to be in a wedding planning process that’s being filmed … It’s a lot.”

“So I think it’s a little different because O’Malley’s been in our community for a very, very long time, whereas Nicholas, we’ve been introduced to him, we’ve seen him at parties, but, you know, he’s planning a wedding,” she said.

Anisha said Amrit and Nicholas’ ‘Family Karma’ wedding was a highlight

Anisha teased an incredible wedding. She reflected on how Amrit and Nicholas’ wedding was her favorite moment this season.

“I think the highlight for me is Amrit’s wedding. That was a moment in time. I’m not just saying this because it’s coming up and it’s on a show that I am part of. It was a moment in history,” she said.

“I never thought in my lifetime I would ever go to a gay Indian wedding,” she reflected. “And then to be at a gay Indian wedding where it’s mixed. Nicholas and Amrit, they’re not of the same ethnicity. And to see both families coming together and to see my parents and all the other aunties and uncles at a gay Indian wedding, I never thought I’d see that in my life.”

“So just to be there was … I was honored. It makes me want to cry now because it was the most beautiful wedding,” Anisha said. “I tell Amrit … my top three weddings I’ve ever been to. Not only the historical aspect of it all, but just it was beautiful. And he planned everything with Nicholas. It was stunning. And I think you’re going to see all of that. You’re going to see all the love there from everybody. I never thought I’d see our small South Asian community in Miami come together and be part of this.”

“It was something I’ll never ever forget and I’m so glad we get to share it with everyone,” she added.

