‘Family Karma’: Anisha Wasn’t Paid to Reveal Wedding Photos – It Was a ‘Lovely Opportunity Created by Bravo’

Anisha Ramakrishna’s breathtaking wedding photos were published during the Family Karma Season 3 finale.

Anisha caught significant heat from her other Family Karma cast members for refusing to share any information about her husband-to-be. But she also found herself in the hot seat with fans, who watched two other Family Karma cast members marry this season.

She explained on the show and in interviews that she didn’t intend to intentionally hide her betrothed, but she’s been burned in the past. And would only go public once the relationship was made official.

Anisha from ‘Family Karma’ said she wasn’t paid to share her wedding photos

After the photos were shared in People Magazine, she tweeted about her intention behind publicly sharing the wedding photos.

“Sharing my wedding photos with People magazine was a lovely opportunity created by Bravo TV,” she tweeted. “I did not get paid nor did I want to be. I am delighted to share my wedding photos. The timing of the release was also decided by People and Bravo, so the viewers had something to look forward to.”

“Being on camera is very different from sharing wedding photos,” she continued. “Me and my friends on the show are so normal, we live normal lives, so when the opportunity came my way I had to say yes. I never imagined all the amazing things that have happened in my life so far.”

Anisha married Dr. Anand Tarpara in Oct in Miami

Anisha married Dr. Anand Tarpara on October 8 at her family home in Miami. Unlike her Family Karma co-stars, she had an intimate ceremony, inviting only 20 guests.

She also opened up about the wedding in her Instagram story. “I didn’t know how much work would be involved in even a 20 person wedding,” she shared. “My mom and dad took on all the responsibility and work for making my magical day seamless and stunning. Had I known then what I know now I would have a planner even for 20 people.”

“It was easy for me to voice my opinion and clearly communicate what I wanted despite what others may have wished for during my wedding planning,” she continued. “It was easy for me to voice my opinion and clearly communicate what I wanted despite what others may have wished for during my wedding planning,” she shared.

She reveals (again) why she didn’t discuss her husband on ‘Family Karma’

In her Twitter thread, Anisha looked forward to the future and explained (again) why she didn’t open up further about her future husband on Family Karma ahead of the wedding. “I am super grateful and excited to see what the future has in store for all of us,” she wrote. “I’ve been in long-term relationships that didn’t work out. I was single on the show, I dated on the show, but I was never claimed on the show.”

“I’m no spring chicken and I’ve learned my lesson with posting randoms with no court documentation (marriage papers). Private till permanent, single till ring, those are the two lessons. Thank you all for tuning in and watching our amazing show,” she added.