Travis Barker wrote a sweet Mother's Day post for Kourtney Kardashian, but fans are disappointed that he didn't include all of her kids in the post.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem like an unlikely couple, but they’re proving the critics wrong with their happy and healthy marriage. The couple tied the knot in May 2022, and their son, Rocky, was born on Nov. 1, 2023. Barker wished his wife a happy Mother’s Day with a sweet Instagram post. However, fans called him out for not including photos of Kardashian with all of her kids.

Travis Barker’s Mother’s Day post to Kourtney Kardashian only shows their son, and fans noticed

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian | Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Kourtney Kardashian was never married to Scott Disick, but they had a longstanding relationship with plans to tie the knot. They first met in 2006 and nearly married in Las Vegas in 2007. In 2009, Kardashian revealed her first pregnancy with her son, Mason. After a rough patch in the couple’s relationship, they announced they were expecting their second child, Penelope, to be born in late 2012. Finally, the couple welcomed their third child, Reign, in December 2014.

Kardashian and Disick ended their romance in 2015 and continued to co-parent happily. However, once Kardashian fell in love with Travis Barker, Disick seemed to distance himself from his ex-wife. Then, in 2023, Kardashian gave birth to her and Barker’s baby, Rocky.

On Sunday, May 12, 2024, Barker posted a sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram for Mother’s Day. The tribute included photos of her with Rocky.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my best friend and partner,” he wrote. “Our children are so lucky to have you. Thank you for filling our home with love, laughter, and joy. I love you forever and ever my wife @kourtneykardash.”

Many fans questioned why Barker wouldn’t include Kardashian’s other children in the post, given the day of celebration.

“He could have posted at least one picture with her other kids,” a fan commented.

“Where’s the picture of the other children?” another fan wrote.

“Are you not gonna show her other kids?” yet another fan asked.

Scott Disick didn’t make a post for his ex-wife on Mother’s Day

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian retained a friendship that spanned years post-breakup. However, their alleged friendship fell apart when Kardashian moved on with Travis Barker. A source told People that Disick had to “process” Kardashian’s relationship with Barker.

“He understands that it’s not Kourtney’s job or Travis’s job to make him OK with this,” the source shared. “It’s his job, and if he’s going to co-parent with Kourtney, which he has been, he has to process this and make his peace with it.”

Disick used to post about Kardashian, but he doesn’t anymore. He didn’t create a Mother’s Day post celebrating Kardashian as a mother to their three kids. His last post was a photo of his son, Reign, eating a meal on a boat. Disick posted a photo seven days before Mother’s Day.

Kourtney Kardashian recently reflected on ‘not feeling ready’ to film after Rocky’s birth

The Kardashians returns with season 5 in May 2024, and Kourtney Kardashian took part in a photoshoot for the season three months after giving birth to Rocky. She reflected on “not feeling ready” to film via an Instagram post.

“I was three months postpartum and not feeling quite ready for a big shoot like this where there’s lots and lots of people watching me all day [sic],” she captioned the post that shows her in a form-fitting dress postpartum. “And even though my baby boy was with me all day on set, it’s not the same when I’m covered in makeup, in high heels, and wearing a dress versus our snuggly days at home in pajamas.”

Kardashian noted that she now works on “shifting” her “mindset,” which helps keep her in a positive mood.

The preview for the new season shows Kardashian with Travis Barker before she gives birth to Rocky. “This is the best blessing in the world,” she says. “But it’s a high-risk pregnancy.” The Kardashians Season 5 will delve into the pregnancy complications she faced.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, follow Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s Instagram.