Fans Can’t Believe How Much Prince Louis Looks Just Like Kate Middleton in Rare Throwback Photo

Royal fans have commented over the years about which family members the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) and Prince William‘s children look like. Many have opined that Prince George looks a lot like his father as well as his grandmother Princess Diana and that Princess Charlotte resembles Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto and the late Queen Elizabeth II. But what about Prince Louis? Well, an old throwback photo that had been circulating online of Kate when she was a child shows just how much Louis looks like her.

Here’s how fans are reacting to that pic and what other family member some think the youngest Wales child is the “spitting image of.”

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis laughing as they attend the Platinum Pageant | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate joked that Prince Louis is the only one of her kids who looks like her

Prince Louis has become quite popular with royal fans after they got to see his big personality and adorable antics during his great-grandmother’s platinum Jubilee in June 2022. He also had fans laughing during his first walk with his parents and siblings in Sandringham on Christmas Day.

A friend of the family told People: “[Louis] is a cheeky monkey — a typical third child. It’s nice that the world got to see him enjoying himself.”

Kate often chats with well-wishers about her children during walkabouts and apparently agrees with those who think Louis looks like her the most.

“Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate,” another one of the princess’s friends previously told People. “She loves it and thinks it’s very sweet — she often jokes that he’s the only one of her kids who actually looks like her!”

Proud Mum Kate Middleton often jokes that Prince Louis is the only child that looks like her – ‘it’s very sweet’ https://t.co/sdXsgDKEcM pic.twitter.com/beFsVSFWle — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 26, 2022

Fans think Louis looks just like Kate in a throwback photo

Following the Wales’ outing on Christmas Day, a throwback photo of Kate next to an image of Louis circulated online and had fans doing a double take over their resemblance.

Many fans were amazed by how much they looked alike with one person tweeting: “Absolutely. Wow.”

Another commented on their resemblance posting: “Prince Louis has princess Catherine’s good looks.”

A third person wrote: “He’s definitely a Middleton.”

A fourth person declared: “Then he will be an incredibly handsome man because it’s hard to find someone more beautiful than Catherine.”

While another opined: “I think all three kids look like their mom.”

Others have been saying that Louis looks just like another Middleton too

Melting hearts everywhere with his little grin ?https://t.co/V9ansm3Sdy pic.twitter.com/T3go0SdWMK — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 25, 2022

However, most fans have been saying for some time that Louis actually looks even more like another Middleton and that is Kate’s father.

“I’ve been saying for years he looks like Catherine’s dad,” one person posted.

“He’s adorable! Looking a lot like Catherine & her dad, Mike Middleton,” another tweeted.

“Prince Louis looks so like grandad Mike Middleton,” another commenter wrote.

A third person agreed, tweeting: “Prince Louis is the spitting image of Mike Middleton!”

Someone else added: “Super handsome like his Grandpa Middleton.”

And another said: “Prince Louis = Mike Middleton Mini Me.”