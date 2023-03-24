‘Farmer Wants a Wife’: Only 1 Woman Went Home in Episode 3

These country boys may be too nice for reality TV. Only one woman went home on the latest episode of Fox’s dating series Farmer Wants a Wife, as the four farmers continued to struggle with having to say no to any of the ladies who were hoping to win their hearts.

Four farmers try to find true love on ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’

On Farmer Wants a Wife, the four farmers – Landon, Hunter, Ryan, and Allen – each started out with a pool of eight potential matches. Twelve women went home in episode 1, as the guys were each forced to choose just five women who would visit them on their respective farms.

The farmers did OK with the first round of eliminations, which came after a whirlwind series of speed dates. (Though there was an awkward moment when one of Farmer Allen’s picks decided not to move forward in the competition.) But now that they’ve invited the ladies into their homes, they’re having a hard time cutting anyone loose.

At the end of episode 2, the men were each asked to say goodbye to one woman. But Allen was the only one to actually eliminate one of his potential matches. He sent home Sloan, a 34-year-old spirituality coach from Miami, telling her that he didn’t feel they had a connection. Meanwhile, Ryan, Landon, and Hunter each said they needed to get to know the women better before rejecting any of them.

Who went home in ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Episode 3?

Hunter (center) with several ladies in ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ | FOX via Getty Images)

In Farmer Wants a Wife Episode 3, the farmers and the remaining 19 women all got together to attend a rodeo in Texas. It quickly became clear that while the men seemed to want to avoid making a mistake by eliminating someone too soon, the women were getting discouraged by a lack of one-on-one time with the farmers.

Talia, who Hunter had invited to his farm in Georgia, was among the frustrated contestants. She eventually pulled him aside and demanded to know where they stood.

“It has seemed that you’re like, not interested in talking to me … why am I here? Are you interested at all?” she wondered.

Hunter apologized and admitted that he hadn’t given Talia a lot of attention. “Some of the others I have made a stronger bond with,” he said.

When she asked if she felt there was any chance that they might build a connection, he said they were “past that point.” He thought it was best if they went their separate ways.

Hunter said he ‘always wanted to put the ladies first’

L-R: Hunter, Ryan, Landon, and Allen from ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ | FOX via Getty Images

Hunter eliminated Talia after she confronted him about their lack of a connection. But the other farmers kept their options open. Neither Allen, Ryan, nor Landon sent anyone home in the March 22 episode.

In an interview with Newsweek, Hunter said dating multiple women at once was a challenge. He admitted that he struggled with making sure he gave each a fair shake.

“When the ladies showed up on the [farm], on paper, it sounds like a great idea, but when you’re dating all these women at one time, you know that’s not something that I’m not, nor should I, ever be comfortable with, you know,” he said.

He added that he “always wanted to put the ladies first.”

“I got to continue going on with my day-to-day life as best I could,” he said. “But these people put everything on hold for this experience, and I wanted to make sure that I gave them my all and gave them what they were truly entitled to at that point.”

Farmer Wants a Wife airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

