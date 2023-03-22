‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Cast Member Says She Was Recruited on Instagram

In Fox’s new reality dating show, Farmer Wants a Wife, city girls compete to win the heart of one of four single country boys. But not every cast member was necessarily sold on the idea of dating a farmer. Heather Carvile, who appeared on the show, has said she was recruited on social media and that she didn’t actually like farming.

‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ contestant opens up about her experience on the show

[L-R] Heather, Landon from ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ | FOX via Getty Images

Heather, a real estate investor, spoke with D Magazine about her experience on Farmer Wants a Wife. She revealed that she ended up getting cast after someone from the show reached out to her on social media. The timing was perfect. She’d recently gotten out of a long relationship, and while she wasn’t necessarily looking to date a farmer, she was willing to give the experience a shot.

“They actually found me on Instagram at a perfect time, I think, because I had just gone through this terrible, life-changing breakup,” she said. “I was like, ‘You know what? Let me say yes to this.’”

Heather was eliminated in the first episode of the reality dating show

The Dallas resident was one of 32 women initially selected to appear on Farmer Wants a Wife. She selected Landon Heaton – aka Farmer Landon – as her potential match. Unfortunately, love wasn’t in the cards for them. Heather didn’t make it past the first elimination, which happened at the end of episode 1. After each farmer went on a 10-minute speed date with each of his eight potential matches, he had to select five to visit him at his farm. (The 35-year-old owns a 300-acre cattle ranch in Oklahoma.) Heather wasn’t one of Landon’s picks. But that may have been for the best, as she wasn’t sure a rural life was for her.

“I will be the first to say that I do not like farming, OK?” she said. “I don’t know that I could have actually made it on the farm.”

While Heather didn’t find the one on Farmer Wants a Wife, the experience wasn’t a total bust. She said she has a better idea of what she wants in a guy since going on the show.

“Instead of just being willing to give my energy to any opportunity, I have a very specific person in mind that I would see as my husband, as my partner for life,” she said. “I’m not really willing to settle until I get that. I’d rather just be single.”

Who did Landon send home in ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Episode 2?

Heather might not have been the woman for Landon, but is he having more luck with the women he chose to visit him on his ranch? Sort of. He’s bonded with single mom Ashley R. on their solo date. But he hasn’t had as much time to get to know the other four women: Zoe, Nicole, Kylie, and Ashley L. So when it came time to send another woman home at the end of episode 2, he was in a tough spot. Ultimately, he decided to let all the women stay so he could get to know them better.

“They’re all so amazing … I decided not to send anyone home today,” he said. “Because I don’t have any reason.”

Farmer Wants a Wife airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.