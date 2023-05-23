‘Farmer Wants a Wife’: Are Hunter and Meghan Still Together?

This farmer is off the market. In the season 1 finale of Fox’s reality dating series Farmer Wants a Wife, Georgia-based farmer Hunter Grayson revealed that event coordinator Meghan Baker had won his heart. The pair were all smiles as they announced their decision. But did love last after the cameras went away?

Hunter, 31, clicked with Meghan, 23, from the moment they met. But her time on the show was cut short when her grandfather died mid-way through filming. Meghan, who is from Midland, Texas, made the tough choice to take herself out of the running to win Hunter’s heart.

However, Hunter couldn’t stop thinking about Meghan. Fortunately for him, she returned to the show at the end of the season in a surprise Farmer Wants a Wife twist. And in the May 17 season finale, he ultimately chose her over his other top two pick, Sydney, a 22-year-old music booking agent from Nashville.

“Things just kind of fit with [Meghan],” Hunter said. “She’s used to the farm life.” Sydney, on the other hand, was more focused on her career. He wasn’t sure she’d want to settle down to a quiet country life.

“We’ve gone through so much real life in such a short amount of time,” Hunter told Meghan in the finale. “You coming back, it showed me a lot about who you were and where you stand on this and where you stood with us … we have something really special. I truly feel that I’m falling for you. I would really love it if you would join me in this journey.”

“I do think we could put that life together,” she replied. “I do think you could be my farmer.”

Hunter and Meghan’s sweet love story has continued since the show finished filming. Shortly after the Farmer Wants a Wife finale aired, both took to social media to share an update on their romance.

“We are glad it’s finally over so we no longer have to keep this a secret!” Hunter wrote on Instagram.

“The long wait is over!! We can now finally go out in public,” Meghan shared on TikTok.

However, Meghan hasn’t taken up residence on Hunter’s farm just yet. In a post on her Instagram Story, she explained that she’d recently packed up her apartment in Midland and moved back to Tennessee. That meant that she and her farmer are now just five hours away from each other, as opposed to 16 hours away.

Despite the distance, the pair have been spending some quality time together. In addition to attending a Farmer Wants a Wife watch party at a ranch in Florida with several other cast members, they also took a cruise vacation to the Bahamas.

Hunter and Meghan’s Farmer Wants a Wife journey had a happy ending. Unfortunately, things didn’t end so well for Farmer Allen and his pick Khelsi. Shortly after the finale aired, both confirmed on social media that they were no longer together. Meanwhile, Landon and Ashley L.’s post-show relationship status is unclear. Finally, Farmer Ryan ended the show single when his last-ditch attempt to rekindle a romance with Haley R., who he’d previously eliminated, fizzled out.

