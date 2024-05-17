Plot twist! Kiana from 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 2 didn't find love with Mitchell, but she did feel a spark with his friend Houston.

Kiana Clemente didn’t find love with Mitchell Kolinsky on season 2 of Fox’s reality dating show Farmer Wants a Wife. But the experience wasn’t a total bust. The 30-year-old from Hermosa Beach, Calif., ended up forging a connection with one of Mitchell’s friends.

Kiana and Mitchell didn’t work out on ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’

Kiana was one of six women Mitchell invited back to his farm in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. The two seemed to be developing a solid connection, but ultimately, it wasn’t enough. In the April 18 episode, Mitchell sent Kiana home after their solo date.

“I do have to let you know that I have a stronger connection with the other two girls,” he said, referring to Kait and Sydney. “But I want you to know in the same light that I think the world of you.”

Mitchell added that he would have liked to see Kiana “fight” more for his affections.

“I love your heart and your soul, but I just need a little more fire,” he said.

Ultimately, Mitchell picked Sydney to join him on his farm. They were still together at the Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 reunion.

Kiana confirms she’s in a relationship with Mitchell’s friend Houston

Kiana and Mitchell may not have had a strong romantic connection. But that’s not to say that sparks weren’t flying during her time on the show. Offscreen, she forged a bond with Mitchell’s friend Houston Redford Warren, whom she met while filming Farmer Wants a Wife. The pair have been dating since December 2023.

“I went on Farmer Wants a Wife with an open mind in hopes of finding love,” Kiana told People. “Although it didn’t work out with me and Farmer Mitchell, it still led me to my happy ending and a beautiful relationship with his friend, Houston. How crazy is that!”

Kiana said she was “forever grateful” to the show for introducing her to Houston and to Mitchell “for being such a great friend.”

“While I didn’t end up with a farmer, I ended up with a farmer’s friend! I’m so excited to see what the future holds for me and Houston,” she added.

Mitchell reacts to Houston and Kiana’s relationship

[L-R] Houston, Mitchell, and Mitchell’s parents in ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 2 | ©2024 Fox Media LLC. CR: Mark Hill/FOX

For his part, Mitchell wishes Houston and Kiana nothing but the best.

“Oh hell Houston made it to Hollywood,” he commented on Kiana’s Instagram post confirming the relationship. “Let’s go cowboy!”

“Handed me the [reins],” Houston replied.

“​​Well the show is over and a big congratulations to @mitchkolo and @sydneyerreraa and a special kind of thank you!” Houston shared on Instagram. “Since it’s out there now here are some favorites with my [chick] It’s been a special few months… Really struck gold with this one.”

“I love you,” Kiana replied. “Everything happens for a reason. All played out perfectly. Can’t wait for more of these moments.”

