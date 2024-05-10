The 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 2 finale featured some sweet moments as well as one surprising decision.

The farmers have made their final choices. On the May 9 episode of Fox’s reality dating series Farmer Wants a Wife, Farmer Brandon, Farmer Mitchell, Farmer Ty, and Farmer Nathan each revealed which of their final two women they wanted to invite to move to the farm. The decisions were difficult, and in one case, surprising.

Farmer Brandon

Grace and Brandon in ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ | ©2024 Fox Media LLC.

Farmer Brandon was hoping to find a woman who wouldn’t mind giving up city amenities for life on his potato farm in Colorado. After he sent some women home (and others self-eliminated) he was down to his final two. Grace, 25, is a communications associate from Wisconsin. Emerson, 26, is a college counselor from small-town Iowa.

Brandon had some serious concerns about Grace’s willingness to give up her life outside of Milwaukee for the farm life in Colorado. In some ways, Emerson, with her more rural background, was a better fit. But she was also a late arrival to his farm, which meant that the two hadn’t “been able to connect super deeply emotionally,” Brandon said.

“I see that this is where our journey ends,” he told a disappointed Emerson.

“I’ll never know what would have happened if we had more time,” she said in a post-rejection interview.

Despite his concerns about whether she’d thrive away from the big city, Brandon chose Grace.

“I really feel like we have established a really good emotional connection,” he said. “So, I would like to see where that emotional connection would take us.”

“I don’t want to lose you and I would love to see where this goes,” Grace said.

Farmer Mitchell

Sydney and Farmer Mitchell of ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ | ©2024 Fox Media LLC

Farmer Michell, 27, embarked on his Farmer Wants a Wife journey in search of love that “hits you like a freight train.” By the finale, he’d narrowed his choices down to Sydney, 22, a bubbly construction worker from New Jersey, and Kait, 23, a social media coordinator from Los Angeles.

Kait was “kind and nurturing,” Mitchell noted, and he knew she’d make a good mother one day. Plus, she’d earned the seal of approval from Mitchell’s own mom. But that wasn’t enough for a lasting relationship, he feared.



“I felt a struggle in that connection,” he told her. “And I feel like I do have a stronger connection with somebody else.”

A disappointed Kait admitted that she was “sad and upset” that things didn’t work out with the first-generation farmer from Tennessee. But she was still “thankful” that they’d met.

In contrast, Mitchell felt that he and Sydney had a true bond thanks to her “grit” and their shared love of the outdoors. While he worried that she might be too young, he still felt they had a future together.

“I have not found a girl in my whole life that is able to share that same common interest with me and make me feel like I can actually be myself,” he told her.

The feeling was mutual.

“I’ve never felt feelings for someone like I have for you,” Sydney replied. “It’s scary. Maybe this is it, what I’ve been looking for my whole life.”

After Sydney agreed to join Mitchell on “this life of adventure,” the two shared a sweet kiss, which the gentlemanly farmer shielded from the cameras with his hat.

Farmer Ty

The biggest twist in the Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 finale comes courtesy of Farmer Ty. The 42-year-old team roper from Missouri was the oldest of this season’s farmers. He’s also divorced and a dad to a 12-year-old girl. The question of whether he wanted to have more kids weighed heavily on him and ultimately guided his shocking decision in the finale.

The two women remaining on Ty’s farm were Melody, 31, a nurse from Yonkers, New York, and Megan, 31, a teacher from Nashville. While he admired many of Melody’s qualities, he felt her city girl lifestyle was “really ingrained in who she is,” which meant she wasn’t a fit for his farm life.

“For us to move forward, I shouldn’t have any concerns,” Ty told Melody. “I don’t think that I should move forward. It’s a hard thing to do, but it’s the right thing to do.”

“I was not expecting that at all,” an emotional Melody replied, though she did admit she and Ty were “from completely different worlds.”

After sharing his decision with Melody, Ty had to deliver yet another blow. After much thought, he realized he didn’t want more children. As a result, he didn’t think it was fair to move forward with Megan.

“For me knowing that I don’t want to have kids, I don’t think I should be in a place where I should keep you from having them,” he said.

But that wasn’t all. While he and Megan had “a strong connection” it was more of “a friendship connection.”

“I’m just not 100% there that you’re my forever person,” he said.

“This shocks me, honestly,” Megan replied, adding that she felt they did have a solid romantic connection. “I’m blindsided. Completely blindsided.”

“I was 100% in this. I came here for the right reason,” she said in a tearful interview.

Ty said it was hard to let both Megan and Melody down, but that he was confident he made the right choice.

“I knew that neither one of them was my forever person,” he said “And I had to be real with myself.”

Farmer Nathan

Nathan and Taylor in ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ | ©2024 Fox Media LLC.

Finally, there was Farmer Nathan, a fourth-generation citrus farmer and rancher from Florida. Would he invite Taylor or Allye to live on his farm? It wasn’t an easy choice.

“I could picture myself being with you in the future,” he told Allye, 25, a digital marketing specialist from Tucson. But even though she’d spent weeks on his farm, Nathan felt he still didn’t really know the “whole Allye.”

“This time has been fantastic and I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” he said. “But I think I’m going to have to go a different direction.”

Allye was disappointed by Nathan’s rejection of her, but she took his decision in stride.

“I think we gave it our best shot and he just had a stronger connection with someone else,” she told producers.

While Nathan didn’t feel like he knew Allye, the same couldn’t be said for Taylor, 25, a hairstylist from Dallas. But he feared she might not want to move to Florida to be with him. He admitted he would be “heartbroken” if she didn’t say yes.

Fortunately, he had nothing to worry about.

“I want to go on this road with you,” he told her. “I don’t expect you to move right now, but I’m crazy about you.”

Taylor said she was willing to “take a leap of faith” to be with Nathan.

“I would also love to start this journey with you,” she said. “And I feel like I’m definitely falling in love with you.”

The farmers have made their choices. But did their relationships last? Find out at the Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 reunion, which airs Thursday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. It streams the next day on Hulu.

