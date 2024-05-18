Sydney and Mitchell felt an immediate spark in season 2 of 'Farmer Wants a Wife.' But did the romance last after the cameras left?

When Mitchell Kolinsky, 27, signed up for season 2 of Fox’s Farmer Wants a Wife, his hope was that he’d find the perfect woman to join him on his farm in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. His journey on the reality dating show ended with him choosing Sydney Errera, 22, a construction worker from New Jersey, over Kait Smith, 23, a social media coordinator from Los Angeles. But was it happily ever after for Mitchell and Sydney?

Mitchell admired Sydney’s ‘grit’

Sydney in ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 2 | ©2024 Fox Media LLC. CR: Mark Hill/FOX

Mitchell and the sweet-natured Sydney had an immediate connection when they met on Farmer Wants a Wife. One thing that drew him to her? She wasn’t put off by the down-and-dirty farm life. The outdoorsy Sydney felt right at home on Mitchell’s farm, and he couldn’t help but admire her “grit.”

In the finale, he explained that of all the women he invited to his farm, she was the one with whom he felt most comfortable.

“I have not found a girl in my whole life that is able to share that same common interest with me and make me feel like I can actually be myself,” he said.

Sydney was equally smitten with Mitchell.

“I’ve never felt feelings for someone like I have for you,” she said. “It’s scary. Maybe this is it, what I’ve been looking for my whole life.”

Mitchell and Sydney from ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ reveal their current relationship status

Sydney and Mitchell in ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 2 | ©2024 Fox Media LLC. CR: FOX

Mitchell and Sydney reunited with the rest of the Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 cast in the May 16 reunion special. They shared an update on their relationship status, and things are going better than ever, they said.

“I think love’s blooming,” Mitchell said. “She’s my girl … I’m thankful to have her by my side. There’s never been a girl that’s made me feel the way that she makes me feel. And I can be my authentic self.”

Sydney told Farmer Wants a Wife host Jennifer Nettles that she felt safe with Mitchell

“I love a lot of things about Mitchell. I know I’m always going to be OK when I’m with him,” she said. “I feel very calm. It’s just, like, a good feeling to have. I’ve never had a feeling like this.”

So, could wedding bells be in the future for Sydney and Mitchell? We’ll have to wait and see, he said, but it’s definitely something he’s thinking about.

“I’d love to think so,” he replied when Nettles asked if he could see himself marrying Sydney. “Everything just felt right. I knew when I said yes to her that I’m praying it’s a long-term yes.”

Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 is streaming on Hulu.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.