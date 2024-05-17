Nathan and Taylor fell hard for each other on season 2 of 'Farmer Wants a Wife.' But are they still together today?

Nathan Smothers signed up for season 2 of Fox’s Farmer Wants a Wife to find the ideal woman to join him on his citrus farm and ranch in Florida. His journey on the show ended with him choosing Taylor Rachelle BeDell, a hairstylist from Dallas, over Allye Wright, a digital marketing specialist from Tucson, Ariz. But was it happily ever after for Nathan and Taylor after the cameras went away?

Taylor took a ‘leap of faith’ and said yes to Nathan on ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’

Taylor and Nathan in ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 2 | ©2024 FOX Media LLC. CR: Nathan Bolster/FOX.

Nathan was nervous going into the finale. He knew that Taylor was the right woman for him, but did she feel the same way? And would she be willing to move from Texas to Florida to be together?

“I want to go on this road with you,” Nathan told her. “I don’t expect you to move right now, but I’m crazy about you.”

Taylor didn’t hesitate to say yes to Nathan.

“I feel like you’re everything I’ve been looking for in life,” she replied. “You’re like my best friend now and I feel like that’s somebody that’s worth making that sacrifice for and just taking that leap of faith with.”

“I would also love to start this journey with you,” she added. “And I feel like I’m definitely falling in love with you.”

Nathan and Taylor are still together

Nathan and Taylor reunited with the rest of the Farmer Wants a Wife cast for the season 2 reunion, which aired May 16. The happy couple revealed that they were still going strong. Taylor had even spent the holidays with Nathan’s family in Florida. Though she hadn’t yet made the big move to his farm, relocating was on her mind.

“We’re definitely talking about plans of probably [moving] within the next year,” she told host Jennifer Nettles.

Taylor and Nathan also opened up about what drew them to each other on the show.

“I’ve always prayed for a Godly man that was gonna be my best friend,” Taylor said. “I got somebody who blesses every meal I eat, opens every car door and asks me to dance every time a slow song comes on. It’s all I can ask for.”

Nathan loved that Taylor saw him for who he really was.

“Taylor loves me for me,” he said. “She doesn’t like the idea of me. She doesn’t like, you know, this cowboy side or this farmer side. She loves me for me and doesn’t want me to change. That makes me want to be a better man and be the best possible person I can be for her because she doesn’t necessarily expect anything else.”

So, is a wedding in the cards for Nathan and Taylor? Perhaps.

“Maybe in the future,” Nathan said. “I love Taylor very much.”

“Yeah, I definitely fell in love with Nathan,” Taylor added.

The ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ couple are still together post-reunion

[L-R] Jennifer Nettles, Taylor, and Nathan at the ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 2 reunion | ©2024 FOX Media LLC. CR: Mark Hill / FOX.

After the reunion aired, Nathan and Taylor both took to social media to confirm they were still together.

“Y’all reckon I made the right decision?” Nathan captioned a video posted to his Instagram Story that showed Taylor curled up on the couch as she watched the Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 reunion with his family.

“Secret is out,” Taylor captioned a photo of Nathan posted to her Instagram Story. “Looks like we are going to be watching a lot more sunsets together.”

Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 is streaming on Hulu.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.