Farrah Abraham has spoken out about Jenelle Evans' decision to return to 'Teen Mom.' The adult entertainment star threw shade, claiming Jenelle couldn't make anything else work. Evans has responded to the shade.

Almost everyone seems to have an opinion on Jenelle Evans’ return to MTV. Last week, rumors began to swirl that Evans would appear on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter after being photographed with Briana DeJesus. MTV confirmed the rumors with a recent trailer for the series’ upcoming season. Once the news was confirmed, fans took to social media to discuss the shocking twist. Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham has an opinion, too. She slammed Evans for returning to the series. Evans has responded.

Farrah Abraham slams Jenelle Evans for returning to MTV

News that Jenelle Evans has officially been added to the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter cast shocked many, but apparently, it didn’t surprise Farrah Abraham. Abraham, who appeared on Teen Mom for several years, took to social media to discuss the addition of Evans to the cast. Her upload started off nicely enough. That didn’t last long. The video quickly devolved into Abraham slamming Evans for returning to the network.

Farrah Abraham | Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

In her recent upload, Abraham said she understood why Evans was returning to the show but questioned if it was the right move for the troubled reality TV star. Abraham said she was sad to see that Evans’ OnlyFans account did not offer her enough income to sustain her family. Abraham’s suggestion that Evans was running back to MTV has rubbed her the wrong way. Evans responded in a post of her own.

Both Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans know something about getting fired by the production house behind the Teen Mom franchise. Abraham was the first Teen Mom cast member to be fired by MTV. Abraham exited the show in 2017 after she refused to give up her budding adult entertainment career. Evans was fired in 2019 after David Eason, her estranged husband, shot and killed the family dog. While Evans was officially axed in late 2019, the network had avoided filming with her for months. Reportedly the production team was uncomfortable with increasingly menacing behavior from David Eason.

Jenelle Evans claps back at Farrah Abraham

While Abraham and Evans have never actually worked on the same show together, it hasn’t stopped them from commenting on each other. Evans appears to be taking issue with what Abraham had to say about her new role on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Following Abraham’s comments, Evans took to X (formerly Twitter) to call the adult entertainment star out for her remarks.

Jenelle Evans | YouTube/MTV

In her most recent post, Evans tried to counter Abraham’s assertion that she needs MTV to make money. She wrote, “…ask me how to make an income besides a TV show. I’m comfortable with or without them.” While Evans has long insisted she doesn’t “need” MTV or Teen Mom to make a living, no one seems to believe that. Following her 2019 firing, Evans had a series of failed businesses, including a makeup line that never took off.

Followers were quick to sound off in the comments, questioning Evans’ alleged income streams. Several followers noted that Evans recently slammed MTV for how she was treated. They wondered why she would work with the network, which she claimed treated her and her children so poorly if it weren’t for a paycheck. Evans has yet to offer further comment.