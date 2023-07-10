Katie Thurston from 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette' will reportedly be 1 of 3 leads in 'Fboy Island' Season 3.

The reality dating series FBoy Island is renewed for season 3, and fans can’t wait to see which three women try to identify which men are womanizers and which men are serious about dating. According to Bachelor Nation spoiler guru Reality Steve, fans of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette will see a familiar face join the series. Here’s what he said about Katie Thurston starring in FBoy Island Season 3.

Katie Thurston is reportedly joining the ‘FBoy Island’ Season 3 cast

Katie Thurston got her start on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. Thanks to her outspoken nature, ABC awarded her the role as the next lead of The Bachelorette following his season. Unfortunately, Thurston didn’t find love on reality TV. While she got engaged to Blake Moynes, they later went their separate ways after the show.

Now, it looks like Thurston is ready to give love another show. Reality Steve exclusively revealed on the Daily Roundup podcast on July 10, 2023, that she’s joining FBoy Island Season 3 as one of the three leads. He noted he doesn’t know the other two leads.

“I can tell you this — filming begins today on FBoy Island,” the reality TV guru stated. “It’s going to film in Malibu … season 1 was in the Cayman Islands, season 2 was in Mexico. … What I can say is this: One of the three women that the guy are chasing, the guys are after on FBoy Island that starts filming today, is Katie Thurston. So, look out for that. It’s going to air in the fall. I’m guessing filming lasts around three to four weeks.”

“Katie’s certainly a polarizing figure in Bachelor Nation,” Reality Steve continued. “It will be really interesting to see her in that role. And honestly? This is more of a role for her. I totally see this.”

‘FBoy Island’ Season 3 returns in fall 2023 on the CW

FBoy Island Season 3 originally aired on MAX, but it’s now moving to The CW. “We will see it in 2023,” Reality Steve stated.

In addition to FBoy Island Season 3, fans will get to see a new iteration of the show: FGirl Island. The concept remains the same but the roles reverse. In FGirl Island, three men try to figure out which 12 women want serious relationships and which 12 just want fun and games.

“They’re filming FGirl Island back to back,” Reality Steve added. “Once Fboy Island is done filming, I think there are a few days off, maybe a week, maybe two weeks, but then they’re going straight into FGirl Island, and that will air in 2024.”

