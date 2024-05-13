'And Just Like That...' season 3 has begun filming in New York City. With day 1 in the books, fans are starting to understand who they will be seeing this season.

The cast of And Just Like That… returned to the set last week for their very first table read of season 3. Now, they’ve hit the streets of New York City for their first day of filming. Several key cast members were spotted filming in Manhattan on May 10, and while storyline information hasn’t been given away, some key cast members were revealed.

Sarah Jessica Parker and her castmates were seen at Lincoln Center

Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted at Lincoln Center on May 10 filming scenes for And Just Like That… Season 3. It was the first day that cast members were spotted filming on the streets of Manhattan, and the actor who plays Carrie Bradshaw certainly brought in on the fashion front.

Parker was spotted wearing a pink skirt, a light green blouse, and slingback pumps. While it is unclear what transpires in the scene, it appears Carrie will be attending some sort of event in the upcoming season.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Alexa Swinton and Cathy Ang | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Parker wasn’t alone. While the actors who play Carrie Bradshaw’s best friends were not seen during the workday, Alexa Swinton and Kathy Ang were in scenes with Parker. Swinton and Ang play Rock and Lily Goldenblatt, Charlotte York, and Harry Goldenblatt’s kids.

Sebastiano Pigazzi will return for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 3

Day one of filming didn’t give much away regarding the show’s storyline. Still, fans learned a little more about who will be appearing in season 3 of the reboot. Rocky and Lily were not the only characters who have returned. Viewers should be prepared to see more of Anthony Marantino’s season 2 love interest, Guiseppe.

Sarah Jessica Parker with Mario Cantone and Sebastiano Pigazzi | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

While Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis were not seen in snaps from day 1 of filming, Sebastiano Pigazzi was on the set. Pigazzi appeared in five episodes of season 2 of And Just Like That… as Giuseppe. Mario Cantone, the actor who portrays Anthony, was also spotted in scenes with Parker and Pigazzi. It seems their romance is still going strong, something viewers will certainly be excited to see.

John Corbett did not appear for the first day of filming

While Pigazzi and Cantone were on hand to film scenes, there was one notable absence. John Corbett was not spotted on the set. Corbett appeared in season 2 to reprise his role as Aidan Shaw. When fans left Carrie and Aidan, he had decided he needed to spend the next five years focused on his youngest, very troubled son. He asked Carrie to pause their romance so he could head back to Virginia. She inexplicably agreed.

John Corbett as Aidan Shaw | Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Corbett’s lack of involvement so far has some fans worried that the very long relationship pause will continue into season 3. That is a storyline Aidan fans dislike and one that his critics hope doesn’t prevent Carrie from finding her next big love. It is still early in the filming process. Corbett could still pop up anytime.