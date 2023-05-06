‘Fire Country’ Season 1 Finale Air Date on CBS and What to Expect

Gear up for the end of CBS’s Fire Country – at least for now. The high-octane freshman drama about inmate firefighters in California is about to close the books on season 1. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Fire Country season finale, including the country music superstars who have created new songs for the episode.

The ‘Fire Country’ Season 1 finale airs May 19

Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan in the ‘Fire Country’ Season 1 finale | Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Just three episodes are left in Fire Country Season 1.

In the show’s May 5 episode, “At the End of My Rope,” the crews are called to respond after a deadly explosion at an abandoned mine. Meanwhile, Bode (Max Thieriot) faces a difficult decision that could have serious consequences.

In the penultimate episode of the CBS drama, a private firefighting crew starts a backfire to protect a high-end winery. When the blaze rages out of control, the station 42 and Three Rock crews are called in to help stop it. “Backfire” airs May 12 at 9 p.m. ET.

In an Instagram post, Thieriot said he was excited for fans to see the episode, which he directed. “Huge thanks to our entire [Fire Country] team for diggin deep and charging into the flames with me!!” he wrote. “I love all of you and I am so proud of the show we are making! I’ll say this… a full plate doesn’t matter when you have a full heart!!”

The Fire Country Season 1 finale airs Friday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. Here’s the official synopsis of “I Know It Feels Impossible from CBS:

The station 42 and Three Rock crews face a daring rescue when a massive mudslide tears through Edgewater. Meanwhile, Bode’s freedom is on the line at his parole hearing.

All Fire Country episodes also stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

‘Fire Country’ debuts new songs from Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley

The last two episodes of Fire Country will also feature a special treat for country music fans. Dierks Bentley and Miranda Lambert have teamed up to create four all-new songs for the show.

You’ll hear “Saved” and “Still Burning” in the May 12 episode. The finale will feature “Something in the Water” and “Barbed Wire Heart.”

For Bentley, writing a song for Fire Country was a dream come true.

“From the moment I saw the very first scenes of the pilot for Fire Country, I knew I wanted to try to write songs for it,” he said in a statement. “Writing for TV stretches different muscles than writing for my own albums.”

“Dierks and I got together with our buddies Luke Dick and Jon Randall, and we started writing for Fire Country,” Lambert — who recently released her first cookbook — said. “It’s a different process to write to another storyline that’s already been written and sort of go along with the script. It’s been a cool project!”

‘Fire Country’ Season 2 is coming to CBS

While fans will soon have to say goodbye to Bode, his fellow inmate firefighters, and the station 42 crew, it won’d be for good. CBS renewed Fire Country for season 2 back in January, just a few months after it debuted in October 2022.

“It’s pretty remarkable to see a new series resonate like this with both broadcast and streaming audiences right out of the gate,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “Fire Country has so many appealing entry points for the audience. It combines high-stakes action with small-town charm, mystery, and romance, and a family franchise at its core. We’re blessed to have an incredible team in front of and behind the camera led by amazing producers and writers and an exceptionally talented cast.”

