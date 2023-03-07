Florence Pugh ‘Learnt a Lot’ From Her ‘Dune 2’ Co-Stars: ‘They’re Sparkly People’

Florence Pugh is on a hot streak. The actor has obtained several high-profile roles in recent years, including the buzzworthy Olivia Wilde drama, Don’t Worry Darling. Still, her next movie is set to be one of her biggest yet. As one of the stars of Dune: Part Two, Pugh is in the spotlight.

The first installment of the epic science-fiction series was a massive hit. And with even more stars joining the cast for the second installment, Dune: Part Two is bound to break records. In a recent Vanity Fair interview, Pugh opened up about filming Dune: Part Two. She shared she’s learning a lot from her co-stars and praied them as being “sparkly people.”

‘Dune: Part Two’ features a star-studded cast

Dune came out in 2021, the second theatrical adaptation of the story following David Lynch’s cult-classic 1984 film. The movie follows a character named Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, and the rest of his family, as they fight for control of the deadly desert planet Arrakis. In addition to Chalamet, Dune featured such stars as Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, and Javier Bardem.

Fans and critics alike praised Dune — for the acting as well as the epic vistas. Many pointed out that the film proved Chalamet is truly one of Hollywood’s most promising up-and-coming actors. And when fans learned that his Little Women co-star had signed on for the sequel, they were thrilled. As for Pugh, who will be portraying Princess Irulan in the tale, she couldn’t be more thrilled for the opportunity to act in Dune: Part Two.

What did Florence Pugh say about her ‘Dune’ co-stars?

Florence Pugh attends “The Wonder” UK premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 07, 2022 in London, England. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Pugh opened up about what it has been like filming Dune: Part Two. “It’s actually an interesting point because for the majority of my career I’ve worked with lots of older actors that I’ve had to pinch myself for working with,” Pugh said. “I’ve learnt a lot just by watching. To do Dune with those specific actors at the front, like Timmy (Chalamet) and Zendaya and Austin (Butler)—they are remarkable people, number one, and unbelievable actors, number two.”

The star continued. “They’re stars in their own ways, not in the cliché way of using the word. They’re just—they’re sparkly people. I’m now lucky enough to call them all my friends, which is super exciting,” Pugh raved about the chance to connect with her Dune: Part Two co-stars.

“For me to be able to work with the ‘young Hollywood’ of the moment, and them being beautiful people, and then have them on my phone when I want to text them—to see that that’s the direction in which our industry is going is such a wonderful feeling,” she added.

‘Dune: Part Two’ debuts in November 2023

Dune: Part Two will explore the continuing saga of Paul Atreides and his family. The young hero will deal with new threats and antagonists. And he gains a deeper understanding of his own powers. According to Nerdist, the entire surviving cast of characters from the first film returned for the second, including Chalamet, Brolin, and Zendaya. And the new sequel adds on powerful new performers like Austin Butler, Pugh, and Christopher Walken.

Dune: Part Two hits theaters in November 2023. Between the incredible cast and the powerful source material, there’s no doubt that the film will be one of the movies to watch of 2023.