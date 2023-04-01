Is Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown Dating Anyone in 2023?

Hannah Brown became a fan-favorite after her drama-filled season of The Bachelorette. Though Hannah’s relationship with her final pick didn’t work out, the Miss Alabama winner left the series beloved and self-confident. It’s been four years since Hannah’s season aired, so is she dating anyone in 2023?

Hannah Brown | John Lamparski/Getty Images

What happened during Hannah Brown’s season of ‘The Bachelorette’?

Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette was one of the franchise’s most entertaining. Many viewers couldn’t help but fall in love with Hannah when she stood up for herself against Luke P. during their Fantasy Suite date. Hannah uttered the now-famous line, “I have had sex, and Jesus still loves me.”

Unfortunately, her season ended in heartbreak. Hannah accepted a proposal from her final pick, Jed Wyatt, but the pair broke up after People Magazine alleged that he was dating someone prior to and during his time on the show.

“I just feel like this experience has been taken away from me because I didn’t know all the details. I was being told half-truths and lies,” Hannah told Jed before giving him their engagement ring back.

Is Hannah Brown dating anyone in 2023?

Hannah Brown is currently dating a 32-year-old model named Adam Woolard. According to People, the pair first publicly confirmed their relationship on Valentine’s Day in 2021. Hannah posted a photo of them celebrating the holiday and kissing while riding horses.

Over the years, Hannah and Adam have continued to give updates sharing their lives together, celebrating birthdays, and even adopting a dog. As of March 2023, the couple has been dating for 3 years, but they aren’t in a rush for an engagement or marriage.

“Of course, we’ve talked about it, but I am so great where we’re at,” Hannah told US Magazine. “I think he is too, but I do think it could be a possibility at some point. But not something that I’m rushing. It’s actually so funny [that] I was on this TV show, and I was the Bachelorette. But maybe that taught me I’m just not in a rush for anything. I’m really happy with where I am at.”

Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard live together in Santa Monica

Hannah and Adam currently live together in Santa Monica with their dog Wally, and they’ve found a harmonious system for sharing a home. “We live together great. If I cook, he’ll clean. Same for me,” Hannah told US Magazine.

“I’m a tornado when I get ready and, like, you can definitely see where I’ve been [in the house], so he probably has more of that to deal with than I do. But I have to get onto him [for outside chores]. I’m like, ‘The outside stuff is your stuff. I probably clean up more, but you’re in charge of the outside stuff and picking up Wally’s poop.’”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.