Former ‘RHONJ’ Star Ashlee Holmes Malleo Reveals New Details About Her Infamous Posche Fight With Danielle Staub

Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Ashlee Holmes Malleo was involved in an infamous altercation back in season 2. During episodes 9 and 10 — which originally aired in 2010 — Ashlee and the rest of the RHONJ cast attended the Posche fashion show.

But the ladies couldn’t help but bring their private drama to a public venue, and a fight broke out that saw Ashlee pulling on Danielle Staub’s hair extensions. Now, more than a decade later, Ashlee has revealed new details about that crazy night.

Ashlee Holmes Malleo | Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

The OG ‘RHONJ’ cast had a lot to live up to in season 2

If you asked fans about one moment in the history of the Bravo Housewives franchise that stood out above all others, many would respond with the table flip heard ’round the world in season 1. To add to that legacy of drama and violence, the ladies of RHONJ had to really bring it in season 2. And in the middle episodes, they exceeded fan expectations.

That’s when the ladies attended the fashion show for Kim DePaola’s Posche Boutique — which is well-known for its Herve Leger bandage dresses and JOVANI designs — at the North Jersey Country Club.

The memorable moment of the night came when Teresa Guidice called Danielle Staub a “bitch,” and then chased her out of the country club while continuing to scream “b***” at her repeatedly. Then, Ashlee got in on the drama when she pulled out Danielle’s hair extensions because she heard Danielle was threatening to kill her mother, Jacqueline Laurita.

Ashlee Holmes Malleo reveals new details about her infamous Posche fight with Danielle Staub

Fans are still talking about this crazy RHONJ moment in 2023, and Ashlee recently offered up some new details about the infamous fight. Her comments came in response to an Instagram post by fan site Comments By Bravo titled “Ashlee vs. Danielle at the Posche fashion show.”

The post featured two screenshots from the fight, with Ashlee saying, “Love and light. Stay in the positive, bitch.”

“Okay so fun fact…back in the day on Bravo they had us all write blogs for the website…and Danielle would always say the most out of pocket absurd s*** and then sign it ‘Love and Light. Stay in the positive,” Ashlee wrote.

“And that’s why I said that to her after all that happened. I didn’t realize at the time that not everyone was reading the blogs. So people never understood why I said that of all things, lol. But anyway…can we bury this footage now? Let’s focus on the newer seasons.”

Danielle Staub ripped out her own hair to make her ‘RHONJ’ co-star Ashlee Holmes Malleo look worse

Back in 2019, Kim Granatell accused Danielle of trying to make Ashlee look worse by pulling out her own hair. In response, Ashlee confirmed this to be true and explained that she would have kept the hair if she had actually pulled it out.

“I pulled her hair. Hard. I didn’t actually pull it out of her head, despite my commentary. TRUST ME had I actually pulled it out of her head, my petty a** would have kept it and turned it into a bow or something,” Ashlee wrote, per Reality Blurb. “She pulled it out of her head herself when she was in Kim’s car. If you saw the reunion that season, I think that was proven.”

Ashlee also noted that she wasn’t sorry about the incident all these years later, and she has no regrets. She says she’s grown a lot since then, but Danielle will never get an apology from her.

Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays on Bravo.