Former Royal Chef Says Little ‘Brat’ Prince Harry Taught Him How to Cook American-Style Food

Prince Harry moved to the U.S. after he and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals in 2020, but he’s had a love for one American way for decades. A former royal chef is revealing that after a trip to America when he was a child, Harry really loved how Americans made a certain breakfast staple and even showed the chef how to cook it.

Here’s what food Darren McGrady said the Duke of Sussex taught him how to make.

Prince Harry bakes at the Kananelo Centre for the Deaf back in 2013 | STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images

Chef says Prince Harry taught how to prepare this food the American way

Speaking on behalf of the U.K. coffee retailer Coffee Friend McGrady, who worked in Buckingham Palace’s kitchen for several years before he became Princess Diana’s personal chef, recalled that Prince Harry taught him how to cook “crispy bacon.”

McGrady shared: “I remember they came back from Disney in the U.S. He was about eight or nine and he came in in the morning and he was in his dressing gown, he looked so cute, and he asked ‘can I have bacon please? Can I have bacon and scrambled eggs?’ And I said ‘absolutely, yeah.’ So I started right away. And he said ‘can I have crispy bacon? In America we had crispy bacon. It was so good. And what you do is once you’ve cooked it, you put it on some paper towel in the microwave and it goes really crispy.’ And I said ‘get out!’

“He was shooting out of the kitchen and when he had gone I tried it and it came out really crispy. I thought ‘you brat, you taught me how to cook!’”

Photo of former royal chef Darren McGrady | Angela Weiss/Getty Images for BritWeek

Prince Harry has ‘tried to cook’ other meals

If you’re wondering if Prince Harry is a big cook himself, the answer is no. However, he has attempted to make some dishes as he revealed in his first post-engagement interview with Meghan using the words “trying to” when he spoke about roasting a chicken the night he popped the question.

Meghan though reportedly knows her way around a kitchen and loves to cook. Friends of the couple previously said that the former Suits star made all the couple’s meals every day before they got married.

McGrady voiced his displeasure after watching the ‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries

Speaking of Meghan, McGrady watched the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan but wasn’t impressed with what he heard and saw.

This is the moment that Meghan describes meeting the late Queen Elizabeth for the first time and how she did not understand why she needed to curtsy to Harry‘s grandmother…

He looks a little uncomfortable about the whole thing#HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/H9qr7DqwHq — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) December 8, 2022

In the first episode of the documentary, the prince gushed about how he thinks his wife is just like his mother saying: “So much of what Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mum. She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her.”

That comparison caused backlash from some on social media including McGrady who tweeted: “Prince Harry, with respect sir, your wife will never be like/similar to your mother. I knew Princess Diana for 15 years. Not even close.”

The former royal chef also took issue with how Meghan described her first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II and curtsying to the late monarch. McGrady highlighted Harry’s reaction while the duchess was speaking about it writing: “I’ve known Harry since I held him as a baby while [Princess Diana] was eating cereal in the kitchen at Windsor Castle. The look on his face when his wife laughs about (having to) curtsy to the queen says everything for me.”