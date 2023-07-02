Find out which member of the royal family ended up in the emergency room after swallowing something they shouldn't have during dinner.

Because the royal family is in the spotlight so much, some fans wonder what their personal lives are really like behind closed doors. Some questions include: How much do their staffers have to do for them, and do they eat the same foods the rest of us do?

Well someone who used to work for the family has answered those questions and revealed why one royal needed to go to the emergency room during a dinner.

Members of the royal family standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (circa 1990) | Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

Former butler reveals which royal went to the hospital and why

Grant Harrold was King Charles’ butler for seven years. During his time working for the now-monarch and his wife Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) Harrold’s duties included that of housekeeper, house manager, driver, and valet.

Harrold revealed some of the things the royal family ate, which include the British staple fish and chips. The king’s former employee stated that people should always be careful all bones are removed when eating fish. He then relayed a story about one royal family member who swallowed some fishbones during dinner and had to go to the emergency room.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Harrold said: “You need to be careful eating fish because you don’t want to swallow fishbones. It once happened to the Queen Mother [Queen Elizabeth II’s mom] and she had to be taken to hospital. You have to do anything to remove it because it can be very dangerous.”

The Queen Mother attending a dinner reception (circa 1990) | John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images

These days, Harrold is an etiquette expert and broke down an “elegant” way to get the bones out of the fish.

“The best way to do this is to get a bit of tissue and then discard it or put it on your side plate,” he advised. “Or, if it’s not too obvious, you could try and maneuver the fishbone while it’s still in your mouth. You could try and move it to one side of the mouth and then remove it with your fingers by pinching it out and putting it on your plate. But sometimes, that isn’t possible. The idea is that you remove it in a graceful and elegant manner if possible.”

Harrold also says there is an ‘elegant’ and ‘appropriate’ way to eat the British cuisine

Grant Harrold demonstrating tea etiquette on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show | Adam Christopher /NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

As an etiquette expert, Harrold explained that there is also an elegant and proper way to eat fish and chips.

According to the former butler, “You should be using the same good manners as you would with any meal. You should always lay the table, and have napkins to hand, as well as cutlery and crockery. When I eat fish and chips, I place the food, still wrapped in paper, onto my finest chinaware. I will also use my fish knife and fork and I recommend this for everyone.

“I’m sure most people will use their hands, but that results in sucking — and we shouldn’t be seen licking anything at the table. I would always recommend cutlery for every meal, either stainless steel or silver. I would avoid the wooden cutlery, unless you’re out and about or having a picnic then that is the best option.”