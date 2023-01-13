Former Royal Family Butler Remembers Prince Harry Was ‘Excited’ About Charles and Camilla’s Wedding so What He’s Saying Now ‘Makes No Sense’

A lot of people have been weighing in with comments in support of and against Prince Harry since he began his promotional book tour for his memoir Spare, which was released on Jan. 10. However, many of those commenting do not know the prince, but some who do are confused by what’s written in the Duke of Sussex’s book.

Grant Harrold worked for the royals from 2004 to 2011. He was then-Prince Charles’ personal butler and also looked after Camilla, Queen Consort (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles) as well as Prince William and Harry when they stayed at Highgrove House. He says he can’t make sense of what the duke is saying now because Harry was actually “excited” the day Charles married Camilla.

Clarence House official handout photo of the wedding of then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles with Prince Harry and Prince William | Hugo Burnand/Pool/Getty Images

Former butler says Harry and his dad had a ‘warm relationship’ and duke was always ‘laughing’ around Camilla

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, Harrold shared what he remembered about Harry’s relationship with his father and Camilla, claiming he witnessed a lot of “warmth” and “laughter.”

Harrold said: “I witnessed that warm relationship [between Charles and Harry], I really did. I wouldn’t say I was envious because I had a good relationship with my dad but I used to think how nice that they’ve got that fun relationship.”

And when Harry was around his stepmom, Harrold remembers: “Whenever Harry was around Camilla there was always laughter, she’d be giggling and he’d be giggling and it would be fun. You only have to look at pictures to see that. If it was that awful surely you would not go out of your way to be seen with them. She’s somebody who tries to make everything right for everybody so that’s why I don’t get that bit.

“Harry, from what I could see with the family, was always supportive, jokey, and got on with her own kids Laura and Tom from what I saw, I absolutely saw that. Well, you wouldn’t have got on with them either would you? So something has obviously happened that has changed his opinion and your guess is as good as mine as to what’s changed that.”

(L-R): Tom Parker Bowles, Laura Parker Bowles, Prince Harry, and Prince William laughing as they depart the civil ceremony following the marriage between their parents then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles | Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

Harrold remembers Prince Harry being ‘excited’ the day Charles married Camilla

During his publicity tour for Spare, Prince Harry told 60 Minutes that he and his brother, Prince William, pleaded with their father not to marry Camilla. But Harrold remembers Harry actually being “excited” when the wedding took place.

“I was there for the wedding, the engagement. I promise you from my point of view and as I say, I wasn’t there every single second so I can’t guarantee what conversations took place but when I was around they all got on,” the former butler insisted. “[Harry and William] supported their father, they were very excited about it.”

Harrold recalled: “When the cars drove off after the wedding, there was William and Harry running after the cars with the cans. Why would you do that? If you were so against it you wouldn’t even go outside. I promise you it just doesn’t make sense, I was saddened at the words that were used and the way it was described but as I said it could be something that I’m not aware of that took place that’s made him feel like that. I get that because once again from my point of view, I’ve been gone for 12 years almost. A lot can happen in 12 years, there could be a change of relationship, fallouts, so something could’ve gone wrong. But all I know is if you go back to those days it doesn’t make sense. I feel sorry for all of them and I am on the fence a bit because I don’t want to upset any of them because I like them all but that doesn’t add up.

“I’m sure there’s a lot of people out there who would say they’ve been in a similar situation, their relationship with their stepmother is never going to be the same as the relationship with their own mother and they put on a brave face and get on with it. Maybe that’s what he did, put on a brave face and got on with it, it is possible. But it saddened me because it’s not the family that I remember.”