According to a former Palace employee, that "snub heard around the world" following Prince Harry's U.K. visit, wasn't a snub at all.

Prince Harry and King Charles did not see one another while the Duke of Sussex was in town to celebrate the anniversary of the Invictus Games he founded in 2014.

There have been conflicting reports from the prince’s camp as well as the Palace about the reason the two did not meet. According to friends of Harry, he wanted to see his father but was rejected and told the monarch was too busy to make time for him. However, Palace sources refute that and said Harry never made a request to see the king while he was in the U.K. The Palace also insisted that the duke did not invite any royal family members to the Invictus Games ceremony as it’s been reported.

Now, there is more chatter from Harry’s side that not only was he hurt by not seeing his father but was “in tears” over what the king just did that he perceived as a “deliberate snub.” Someone who used to work for the monarch though and knows the prince well says that’s not the case.

Prince Harry was reportedly ‘in tears’ when the king gave Prince William a military role

King Charles III, Prince William, and Prince Harry visit the tunnel and trenches at Vimy Memorial Park in France | Tim Rooke – Pool/Getty Images

On May 13, King Charles officially handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William at the Army Aviation Centre in Stockbridge, England.

According to royal expert Tom Quinn, when that news was announced days earlier, Harry became very emotional.

“King Charles’ announcement … is a real kick in the teeth for the son who always felt marginalized and underrated,” Quinn told The Mirror. “[Harry] is said to have been in tears when he heard.”

Quinn added: “What makes it much worse is that the role is being given to the very man who Harry sees as the cause of so many of his problems — his brother.”

Former Palace aide says the move was not a ‘deliberate snub’ to Prince Harry

King Charles III presents Prince William with the blue beret and belt of the Army Air Corps during the official handover of the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

But one of the king’s former staffers is not calling what Charles did a “deliberate snub.”

Grant Harrold was the king’s butler for seven years. During his time working for the monarch his duties included that of valet, house manager, and driver as well. He also looked after Prince William and Prince Harry whenever they stayed at Highgrove House.

He spoke on behalf of Slingo about his former boss handing over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to his oldest son explaining: “No, I don’t think it’s a royal snub at all. It’s just the reality that Prince William, now the Prince of Wales, is obviously having to take on more responsibilities, including senior roles, within the British military. To become Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps is obviously sensible.

“It’s unlikely Harry would have because even though he was an Apache helicopter pilot, his brother is obviously one day going to be head of the Armed Forces so it makes sense that he gets these promotions. We’ll see more of these honors being bestowed on him as time goes on — this is just part of being a king in waiting, basically.”