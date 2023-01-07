Why Fox Canceled ‘That ’70s Show’ and How the Series Finale Ended

The finale of That ’70s Show aired in May 2006 after eight seasons. Find out why Fox decided That ’70s Show should end with season 8 and how the writers concluded the story in the original series. Plus, we have details about the upcoming reboot of That ’70s Show, That ’90s Show. Here’s what you need to know about the Netflix series.

Why did ‘That ’70s Show’ end with season 8?

That ’70s Show centered around Eric Forman (Topher Grace), his childhood sweetheart Donna (Laura Prepon), and his friends Hyde (Danny Masterson), Jackie (Mila Kunis), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama). Despite the show’s success, Grace and Kutcher both wanted to pursue acting in movies by the time season 8 came around.

First, Eric was written out of the original That ’70s Show in season 7. The character left Wisconsin to teach in Africa. Kutcher’s character Kelso appeared during the first four episodes of season 8 but eventually left Point Place for a job at the Playboy Club in Chicago.

On top of the void losing those characters created, many fans disapproved of That ’70s Show introducing a new character in the final season, Randy (Josh Meyers). In November 2005, Fox announced the series would end the following year.

‘That ’70s Show’ finale featured the return of Kelso and Eric Forman

Despite the lack of approval season 8 received from fans, many enjoyed the series finale of That ’70s Show. Kelso and Eric returned for the episode, which took place on New Year’s Eve 1979, and allowed the cast to close out the decade together.

What happened to Hyde in ‘That ’70s Show’? What about the other characters?

It has been more than 15 years since the series finale of That ’70s Show aired. Naturally, some fans have forgotten how the show ended.

By the end of the series, Steven Hyde becomes the owner of the last remaining Grooves record store. In the finale episode, he pulls together the last circle of the decade in the Forman’s basement.

Meanwhile, Fez and Jackie are in a relationship by the end of That ’70s Show. As for Donna, she prepared to go off to college in the series finale but agreed to spend New Year’s Eve in Point Place to see Eric return home. Just when it seemed like Eric wasn’t going to appear in the episode, he showed up at the last minute to reunite with Donna. They shared a kiss, implying they were back together by the end of the series.

‘That ’70s Show’ cast will appear in Netflix’s ‘That ’90s Show’

“Welcome back to your favorite basement,” the teaser for That ’90s Show boasts. Red and Kitty Forman (Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp) are grandparents in the new series, which centers around Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia (Callie Haverda). Like her father, Leia finds a best friend living next door to the Forman household, and their adventures ensue under Kitty’s watchful eye and Red’s stern glare.

Watch all 10 episodes of That ’90s Show on Netflix beginning Jan. 19, 2023.