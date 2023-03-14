Francesca Farago Explains How Being Cheated on Shifted Her Attitude Towards Men

It’s no secret that Francesca Farago has experienced her fair share of ups and downs when it comes to romance and dating. Thanks to her participation in Netflix reality TV shows: Too Hot To Handle and Perfect Match, the influencer’s love life has often been a topic of conversation. Furthermore, some of Farago’s exes have been famous faces like Diplo, so her relationships have been pretty high-profile. She’s also spoken openly about how heartbreak has impacted her. For example, being cheated on changed the way Farago approached men and relationships.

Francesca Farago is happily dating her boyfriend, Jesse Sullivan

These days, Farago seems to be in a happy relationship. The model has been dating her current boyfriend, Jesse Sullivan, for quite some time. In fact, some people seem to believe that Farago was already in the relationship when she was on Perfect Match. According to the reality TV star, Sullivan is her perfect match in every way. In fact, Farago is ready and willing to marry Sullivan. She has admitted that she asks him every day when he is planning to propose because she’s eager to be engaged.

The ‘Perfect Match’ star opened up about being cheated on

But it seems that the journey to Farago finding her forever love wasn’t an easy one. In fact, the entrepreneur has shared that she experienced infidelity in some of her previous relationships. This, she shared, forced her to learn about herself in a new way. Because she experienced cheating so young, it also changed the way that she approached men and relationships.

“Being cheated on as an early adult made me learn who I was as a person and how I wanted to be treated,” Farago shared with Netflix’s Tudum. “It made me have a don’t-give-a-fu*k attitude toward men and relationships. Being heartbroken makes you a little bit… not soulless, but it gives you a tough demeanor. Heartless — maybe that’s the word. I focused more on myself, and what I wanted and learned that if someone doesn’t want me or people don’t like me, I’m not gonna change that.”

Farago admits to being a people pleaser in relationships

Being cheated on may have shifted things for Farago, but she still admits to making concessions in her dating life. “I’m not a people pleaser, except in relationships,” she shared. Fortunately, for her, she seems to have found a partner who she doesn’t have to sacrifice herself and her happiness for. Being with Sullivan certainly seems to make Farago happy. So happy, in fact, that she’s sworn off dating shows for good.

The Instagram model admits that being on TV has taught her a lot about herself and allowed her to go to new places and meet new people. She’s also grateful for the platform the shows have given her. Certainly, her follower count has grown thanks to being on the shows. However, her days of looking for love are behind her, and she’s 100% done with dating shows. We’re sure Farago’s fans are hoping that she and Sullivan get the happy ending that they’re craving.