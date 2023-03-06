Francesca Farago Revealed Her Exes Reach Out ‘All the Time’: ‘It’s a Little Bit Satisfying’

It’s no secret that Francesca Farago has had a colorful dating life. Prior to joining Netflix’s Perfect Match cast, the Canadian also starred in Too Hot To Handle. Fans of Love Is Blind also might recognize the influencer as Damien Powers’ date on Love Is Blind: After the Altar. Farago has certainly dated her fair share of people in the public eye and has plenty of exes. And, as it turns out, many of them try their best to stay in contact with the reality TV star even after they’ve broken up.

Francesca Fargo | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

A brief overview of Francesa Farago’s dating history

Though we don’t know every relationship that Farago has had, we can track the people with whom the model has had public relationships. Even before Farago appeared on Too Hot To Handle, she had had an on-again-off-again relationship with DJ and producer, Diplo. The pair remained friendly even after they decided to sever their romantic ties. In fact, Farago has shared that her most famous ex was supportive of her quest to find love on reality TV.

Farago did indeed form a connection on Too Hot To Handle and dated fellow contestant, Harry Jowsey for a year before they broke up. Following that relationship, Farago dated both Tana Mongeau and Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino, but those seemed to be less serious connections, which Farago often described as friends with benefits. The Perfect Match star also briefly dated Jef Holm and Demi Sims, but neither of those relationships lasted more than a few months. However, since Sims blocked Farago on Instagram after their split, it doesn’t seem like the duo could be given the title of friendly exes.

The ‘Perfect Match’ star claims her exes are constantly reaching out to her

Clearly, things between Farago and her exes didn’t work out. However, that hasn’t stopped them from reaching out to the Perfect Match alum. While speaking with Elite Daily, the reality TV star revealed that her exes try to stay in contact with her even after they’ve broken up. This is something that Farago seems to enjoy.

“I’m not going to say who it was, but it was someone I was in a more public relationship with,” Farago explained about a TikTok she made about an ex reaching out years later. “I get exes reaching out to me all the time. It’s a little bit satisfying. Obviously, there’s a little devil on your shoulder that’s like, ‘Haha, they haven’t fully moved on.’ Or maybe they have, and they just want to be cordial.”

Farago has moved on with her current boyfriend Jesse Sullivan

Farago’s exes may be reaching out, but she seems pretty content with her current boyfriend, Jesse Sullivan. Farago and Sullivan began dating prior to her going on Perfect Match. The pair met at an LGBTQ virtual event and formed a connection. In July of 2021, they began dating. It seems that the duo is pretty serious about one another. Sullivan has already proclaimed that he has every intention of marrying Farago. In fact, the TikToker hinted that he has been shopping for rings. So, Farago’s fans shouldn’t be surprised if she ends up engaged sometime soon.