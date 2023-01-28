‘Friends’: The Real Reason Why 1 Hated Character Left and Never Returned

Over 10 seasons, the hit show Friends saw more than its fair share of guest stars and recurring characters; some were more well-received than others. The six main cast members had many love interests over the years, some who barely lasted an episode and others who stayed a bit longer. Naturally, there were some characters, such as Chandler’s ex-girlfriend, Janice, who made appearances in every season of the show. Still, there was one who, although originally intended to be an important part of the sitcom, departed and was never seen again. Here is the real reason why one hated character on Friends left and never returned.

Why did ‘Friends’ fans hate Emily?

As any hardcore Friends fan knows, everyone was rooting for Ross and Rachel from the beginning. However, the two of them had only been broken up a short time when Ross met Emily Waltham, who, ironically, was the niece of Rachel’s boss. After only knowing each other for six weeks, the two got engaged and then married in London a week later, but no one was really rooting for Emily after that. Why? Well, it turns out she didn’t exactly forgive her husband when he famously – albeit accidentally – said Rachel’s name at the altar, and she became extremely overbearing and possessive as a result.

A fan took to Reddit to discuss their resentment toward Emily, saying that she treated Rachel badly after the wedding and that it was unreasonable of her to expect Ross to “sell everything Rachel touched.” Other fans, as reported by Otakukart, felt that she manipulated her husband’s decisions too much and that she was way too high-strung for Ross.

The actor who played Emily couldn’t find work after leaving

Emily was portrayed by Helen Baxendale, who didn’t exactly have an easy time after her run on the show. Baxendale played the role at a time when Friends was exploding in popularity. However, according to The Things, even after appearing in 14 episodes, she had a hard time finding work after her departure. In fact, rumors began swirling that the actor refused to return because her character was so hated, although she denies this, saying there was a completely different reason. According to the website Hollywood, Baxendale said that she and her husband were expecting their first child, so she had to be written out of the show. Additionally, she knew she was working with some pretty famous actors and didn’t want the kind of fame that being on a show like Friends brought.

The actor was actually quite glad to have left, saying, “I didn’t want to live in America, when all my circumstances were leading me back to Britain. I don’t regret it for a minute.” According to Daily Mail, she said, “I’m so glad I gave up fame for a family.”

What has Helen Baxendale been up to since ‘Friends’?

The wedding of Ross and Emily on ‘Friends’ | Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

As it turns out, Helen Baxendale didn’t give up acting after her run on the hit sitcom. Since her days of playing Emily ended, the actor has had roles in shows such as Cuckoo and Kidnap and Ransom. According to Mirror, the British-born Baxendale had roles in the TV film Agatha and the Midnight Murders, as well as Pandora Braithwaite in Adrian Mole: The Cappuccino Years. She is also starring in BBC drama Noughts And Crosses, and of this, she says, “When I told my children what character I was up for they gasped, so I knew this role was great.” It looks like Baxendale is happy with her acting choices, and despite being famous for a character that wasn’t very well-loved, she is enjoying life to the fullest.